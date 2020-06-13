/
/
deforest
Last updated June 13 2020
51 Apartments for rent in DeForest, WI📍
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
407 North Lexington Parkway - 1
407 North Lexington Parkway, DeForest, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1450 sqft
Call today! 608-286-3825 (Choose Option 1) or Email Info@CaribouPM.com Charming and quaint 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom duplex located in Deforest! Huge backyard, finished basement space, 2-car attached garage and large kitchen.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
601 Louis Court
601 Louis Court, DeForest, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1300 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR available in the photos section of this listing! Cozy three bedroom, two bathroom duplex with 2 car garage located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Deforest! Kitchen includes all standard appliances with aesthetically appealing fixtures.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
107 Acker Parkway
107 Acker Parkway, DeForest, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1565 sqft
Totally renovated in 2016! Nice three bedroom 2 baths. The Yahara river is in your back yard! This lovely 1/2 of the duplex comes with a 1 car garage. Washer and dryer hookups. Walkout basement with deck. Central Air.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
312 Valeria Drive
312 Valeria Drive, DeForest, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1848 sqft
Totally renovated in 2018! Nice 3 bedroom 2 baths. This lovely 1/2 of the duplex comes with a 1 car garage. Washer and dryer hookups. Finished basement. Large back yard. Central Air. Appliances include Dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7827 Clinton Rd
7827 Clinton Road, Dane County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
Rural 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom Duplex - Property Id: 4957 Hello, This spacious tri-level Duplex near Deforest, WI is available for rent April of 2020 and offers many nice features.
31 Units Available
$
31 Units Available
Springs At Sun Prairie
650 Spring Street, Sun Prairie, WI
Studio
$1,025
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,234
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1123 sqft
Featuring exceptional living spaces and resort-inspired amenities on gorgeous garden grounds, Springs at Sun Prairie is here to welcome you home. We offer studio, one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
1 Unit Available
Berkeley Oaks
1 Unit Available
333 Oriole Lane
333 Oriole Lane, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1120 sqft
Check out one of the best kept housing secrets in town, Oak Park Terrace, a well-maintained, professionally maintained manufactured home. Don’t just rent an apartment! Rent a 3 bed/2 bath home for only $1,350.
1 Unit Available
Brentwood Village
1 Unit Available
2313 Brentwood Parkway, 1A
2313 Brentwood Parkway, Madison, WI
Studio
$550
225 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Room with its own private entrance/exit in shared 1st floor, 2-bedroom apartment. Solid '50s era construction with hardwood and tile floors, and built-in dining hutch.
6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Stonewood Village Apartments
302 Parkwood Ln, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1014 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments available on the East side of Madison. Tennis courts, scenic views, private entrances and quiet courtyards. Units feature A/C, bathtubs, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
8 Units Available
Baskerville
8 Units Available
Overlook Pointe
5405 Century Ave, Middleton, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$865
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
907 sqft
Smoke Free Community Overlook Pointe, perfectly situated in the Middleton Neighborhood. In our community Pheasant Branch Conservancy, local parks, beaches, bicycle and hiking trails.
6 Units Available
$
6 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
401 N Thompson Dr, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$890
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters, just off Highway 30. Close to East Town Mall. Residents can take advantage of a volleyball court, two pools, and grills. Apartments include walk-in closets, blinds, and electric range.
51 Units Available
51 Units Available
The Laurel at Kilkenny
1101 Connery Cove, Waunakee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1351 sqft
The Laurel at Kilkenny is now under construction! Were currently accepting rental applications for a June 2020 or later move-in date. Hard hat tours start in March.
15 Units Available
Marquette
15 Units Available
Aventine
1958 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Schenk-Atwood neighborhood just keeps getting better, if that’s even possible. No doubt about it, the newest place to be seen will be Aventine. Or, if you choose to pronounce it the other way, the new place to shine will be Aventine.
6 Units Available
Marquette
6 Units Available
Velo 404
404 Division St., Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Say hello to Vélo 404. Vélo happens to rhyme with halo, and that’s what’ll be hanging over your head when you move in…as in a halo of happiness.
7 Units Available
Marquette
7 Units Available
Kennedy Place
2045 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1108 sqft
Some refer to it as simply “The Place”. It’s that prime, that primo. Welcome to Kennedy Place, the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood’s most upscale apartments.
3 Units Available
Marquette
3 Units Available
Asana
2081 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
679 sqft
Asana Apartments are the epitome of relaxation, of comfort, of well-being. Designed with a central water feature in the courtyard that’s peaceful and calming, with luxury appointments inside your home, Asana Apartments is your ode to joy.
4 Units Available
Marquette
4 Units Available
Livingston Place
310 S Livingston St, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1005 sqft
Contemporary living in a new building with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Units have open floor plans, upscale fixtures and details, underground parking, and balconies.
4 Units Available
Downtown Madison
4 Units Available
City Gables
335 W Doty St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,485
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1154 sqft
A luxury apartment community near the Capitol and area restaurants. On-site bike storage and heated underground parking. Near a dog park, tennis court, and Lake Monona. Vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and fireplaces provided.
6 Units Available
Downtown Madison
6 Units Available
The Lux
433 West Johnson Street, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,389
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Madison near world-class dining, shopping and entertainment. Cable ready apartments with intercoms, trash compactors and sprinklers. Automated valet parking available.
7 Units Available
7 Units Available
Cornerstone
266 Dunning Street, Madison, WI
Studio
$1,285
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1084 sqft
Located in the popular and vibrant Schenk-Atwood Neighborhood, Cornerstone is one of Madison’s most prime urban properties, beautifully developed by none other than Prime Urban Properties.
3 Units Available
Downtown Madison
3 Units Available
Bel Mora
544 W Main St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,425
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1113 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments have large windows, open floor plans, heated underground parking and washer/dryers in every building. Great location in the Bassett neighborhood close to bike paths, shops and dining.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
206 Frost Woods Rd
206 Frost Woods Road, Monona, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1800 sqft
206 Frost Woods Rd Available 07/01/20 Sunny 4 Bedroom, 2 bath House in Monona - Don't miss your chance to live in this charming ranch with spacious yard and 1 car garage.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Madison
1 Unit Available
218 W. Gilman Street House
218 West Gilman Street, Madison, WI
7 Bedrooms
$6,250
3384 sqft
218 W. Gilman Street House Available 08/15/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5254211)
1 Unit Available
Eken Park
1 Unit Available
2702 Hoard St #1
2702 Hoard Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Unit #1 Available 09/01/20 Pet Friendly 2 Bedroom. Heat and Water Included - Property Id: 19917 **********APPLICATION FEE IS NON-REFUNDABLE.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for DeForest rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,460.
Some of the colleges located in the DeForest area include Edgewood College, Herzing University-Madison, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison Area Technical College, and University of Wisconsin Colleges. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to DeForest from include Madison, Fitchburg, Middleton, Sun Prairie, and Verona.