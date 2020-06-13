/
/
waunakee
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM
101 Apartments for rent in Waunakee, WI📍
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
51 Units Available
The Laurel at Kilkenny
1101 Connery Cove, Waunakee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1351 sqft
The Laurel at Kilkenny is now under construction! Were currently accepting rental applications for a June 2020 or later move-in date. Hard hat tours start in March.
Results within 5 miles of Waunakee
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Baskerville
8 Units Available
Overlook Pointe
5405 Century Ave, Middleton, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$865
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
907 sqft
Smoke Free Community Overlook Pointe, perfectly situated in the Middleton Neighborhood. In our community Pheasant Branch Conservancy, local parks, beaches, bicycle and hiking trails.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Amherst
15 Units Available
Springtree Apartments
2615 Amherst Rd, Middleton, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1118 sqft
Within walking distance of the 12/18 West-BeltLine Highway and downtown, this complex offers beautiful and well-equipped units. Each apartment includes built-in dishwashers, private balconies, and walk-thru kitchens with breakfast nooks.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
Middleton Hills
10 Units Available
Stagecoach Trails
6620 Century Avenue, Middleton, WI
1 Bedroom
$846
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1383 sqft
Stagecoach offers one, two, or three bedroom apartments. Beautiful floor plans, luxury amenities, and a friendly staff that continually strives to meet your every request.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Berkeley Oaks
1 Unit Available
333 Oriole Lane
333 Oriole Lane, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1120 sqft
Check out one of the best kept housing secrets in town, Oak Park Terrace, a well-maintained, professionally maintained manufactured home. Don’t just rent an apartment! Rent a 3 bed/2 bath home for only $1,350.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
480 N Sherman Ave
480 North Sherman Avenue, Madison, WI
Studio
$1,405
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing studio in Maple Bluff. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and community room.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Brentwood Village
1 Unit Available
2313 Brentwood Parkway, 1A
2313 Brentwood Parkway, Madison, WI
Studio
$550
225 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Room with its own private entrance/exit in shared 1st floor, 2-bedroom apartment. Solid '50s era construction with hardwood and tile floors, and built-in dining hutch.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
2015 Sherman Avenue, 2, Rm 1
2015 Sherman Avenue, Dane County, WI
Studio
$465
225 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1 private, lockable room in a 2nd floor, 3-bedroom flat. Shared kitchen and bath. Landlord pays utilities. 1 parking spot off-street. Coin-operated laundry in sister house next door. For more listings, go to ripplerents.com.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
2019 Sherman Avenue, 18
2019 Sherman Avenue, Dane County, WI
Studio
$449
213 sqft
2nd floor, private, lockable room in shared house with 2 shared kitchens, 2 1/2 shared baths, and coin-operated laundry in sister building next door. 1 surface lot parking spot included with rent. No pets in roomed apartments.
Results within 10 miles of Waunakee
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Vue at Pinnacle Park
1300 Post Road Suite, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,193
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1216 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Vue at Pinnacle Park Apartment Homes when you choose an apartment in Fitchburg, WI.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Stonewood Village Apartments
302 Parkwood Ln, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1014 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments available on the East side of Madison. Tennis courts, scenic views, private entrances and quiet courtyards. Units feature A/C, bathtubs, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
Sycamore Woods
2517 Pheasant Ridge Trl, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$905
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
842 sqft
In 2015 Sycamore Woods was proud to accept the “Property of the Year Award” from the South Central Wisconsin Apartment Association! A major property renovation was completed in 2014.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
6 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
401 N Thompson Dr, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$890
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters, just off Highway 30. Close to East Town Mall. Residents can take advantage of a volleyball court, two pools, and grills. Apartments include walk-in closets, blinds, and electric range.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
KENSINGTON POINTE
405 Moorland Rd, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$865
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering oversized floor plans and lots of relaxing amenities, this complex is within walking distance of the bus line and downtown Madison. Units offer air conditioning, carpeting, ceiling fans, and new appliances.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
6 Units Available
Renew 78 West
78 Kessel Ct, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1532 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
12 Units Available
Park Village
2205 Woodview Court, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$780
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
835 sqft
Great location, five minutes from UW campus and Downtown Madison. Community offers free Wi-Fi lounge, business center, and fitness center. Apartments feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, and efficient appliances.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
31 Units Available
Springs At Sun Prairie
650 Spring Street, Sun Prairie, WI
Studio
$1,025
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,234
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1123 sqft
Featuring exceptional living spaces and resort-inspired amenities on gorgeous garden grounds, Springs at Sun Prairie is here to welcome you home. We offer studio, one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
6 Units Available
ReNew Madison
6723 Schroeder Rd, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,120
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1200 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
New Fountains
5401 Williamsburg Way, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
955 sqft
Experience the bliss of good ventilation with open concept design and connecting balconies in units. Landscaped grounds, two pools, sundeck, fitness center, and tennis and volleyball courts. Easy access to US-18 and US-14.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
21 Units Available
Lincoln Ridge
4 S Lincoln Ridge Dr, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$894
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
999 sqft
Lincoln Ridge Apartments are conveniently located near a major thruway with easy access to shopping, entertainment and dinning. Our professional on-site management team is eager to assist you day or night with after-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:25am
Marquette
15 Units Available
Aventine
1958 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Schenk-Atwood neighborhood just keeps getting better, if that’s even possible. No doubt about it, the newest place to be seen will be Aventine. Or, if you choose to pronounce it the other way, the new place to shine will be Aventine.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:23am
Marquette
6 Units Available
Velo 404
404 Division St., Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Say hello to Vélo 404. Vélo happens to rhyme with halo, and that’s what’ll be hanging over your head when you move in…as in a halo of happiness.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:21am
Downtown Middleton
1 Unit Available
Valencia Place
7781 Elmwood Ave, Middleton, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1214 sqft
In Spanish, Valencia means strong and worthy, and that’s exactly what Valencia Place is. Strong on amenities, worthy of your consideration for luxury living.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:21am
2 Units Available
University Crossing
5102 Silvertree Run, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you want to crossover to luxury apartment living, you’ll want to visit University Crossing Apartments, Madison’s newest high-end paradise.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Waunakee rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,670.
Some of the colleges located in the Waunakee area include Edgewood College, Herzing University-Madison, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison Area Technical College, and University of Wisconsin Colleges. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Waunakee from include Madison, Fitchburg, Middleton, Sun Prairie, and Verona.