marquette
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:43 PM
95 Apartments for rent in Marquette, Madison, WI
Last updated July 10 at 10:13am
5 Units Available
Aventine
1958 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Schenk-Atwood neighborhood just keeps getting better, if that’s even possible. No doubt about it, the newest place to be seen will be Aventine. Or, if you choose to pronounce it the other way, the new place to shine will be Aventine.
Last updated July 10 at 10:09am
5 Units Available
Kennedy Place
2045 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1108 sqft
Some refer to it as simply “The Place”. It’s that prime, that primo. Welcome to Kennedy Place, the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood’s most upscale apartments.
Last updated July 10 at 10:12am
2 Units Available
Velo 404
404 Division St., Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Say hello to Vélo 404. Vélo happens to rhyme with halo, and that’s what’ll be hanging over your head when you move in…as in a halo of happiness.
Last updated July 10 at 10:11am
2 Units Available
Asana
2081 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
679 sqft
Asana Apartments are the epitome of relaxation, of comfort, of well-being. Designed with a central water feature in the courtyard that’s peaceful and calming, with luxury appointments inside your home, Asana Apartments is your ode to joy.
Last updated June 15 at 06:49am
3 Units Available
Livingston Place
310 S Livingston St, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1005 sqft
Contemporary living in a new building with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Units have open floor plans, upscale fixtures and details, underground parking, and balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2019 East Washington Avenue
2019 East Washington Avenue, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1410 sqft
3 Available 08/15/20 Available 12-1 Nice Spacious 3 bedroom flat with FREE HEAT & WATER. Large Bedrooms and walk in closets Free offstreet parking and pets. NEW KITCHEN AND BATHROOM. Laundry on site. Beautiful hardwood and trim throughout the flat.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
931 Williamson Street
931 Williamson Street, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1341 sqft
2 Available 08/15/20 Willy St Spacious 3 bedroom flat with hardwood floors, french doors, huge bedrooms with open LOFT. Available August 15.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
842 Jenifer Street
842 Jenifer Street, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
Updated 3+ bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on Jenifer St.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
836 Jenifer St
836 Jenifer Street, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on Jenifer St. Amenities included: balcony, independent central air, central heat, deck, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building. Internet included. No Utilities included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2145 East Washington Ave. East Washington Ave
2145 East Washington Avenue, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
Unit East Washington Ave Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom on East Washington Ave. - Property Id: 279213 Sunny and spacious 2 bedroom upper available for August 1. Beautiful hardwood floors and back deck in a quiet non-smoking building.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
415 South Livingston Street
415 South Livingston Street, Madison, WI
5 Bedrooms
$2,190
2780 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful spacious 4-5 bedroom, 2 bath House across Lake Monona beach, walking distance to UW campus,Convention Center Capitol and much more. Free offstreet parking for six cars.
Results within 1 mile of Marquette
Last updated July 10 at 10:11am
5 Units Available
Cornerstone
266 Dunning Street, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,560
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1084 sqft
Located in the popular and vibrant Schenk-Atwood Neighborhood, Cornerstone is one of Madison’s most prime urban properties, beautifully developed by none other than Prime Urban Properties.
Last updated July 10 at 06:58am
4 Units Available
City Gables
335 W Doty St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1154 sqft
A luxury apartment community near the Capitol and area restaurants. On-site bike storage and heated underground parking. Near a dog park, tennis court, and Lake Monona. Vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and fireplaces provided.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1305 East Dayton Street
1305 East Dayton Street, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom apartment with large kitchen. In a great neighborhood close to downtown, Willy St. Tenny Park, James Madison Park, and lots of restaurants. Very walkable/bike friendly neighborhood. Application: https://www.hemlane.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
403 East Johnson Street
403 East Johnson Street, Madison, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,690
1294 sqft
Spacious 4 br,1 full bath across from James Madison Park and Beach. Hardwood floors, new kitchen ,dishwasher, laundry ,off street parking. Available 8-15. Free heat and water-sewer. European courtyard in the back. Fenced backyard,, pet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
218 W. Gilman Street House
218 West Gilman Street, Madison, WI
7 Bedrooms
$6,250
3384 sqft
218 W. Gilman Street House Available 08/15/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5254211)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2521 East Johnson Street
2521 East Johnson Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
2 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2+bedroom apartment with freshly refinished oak floors. Washer and dryer in unit. Brand new appliances. Could be a 2 or 3 bedroom plus den/office.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2702 Hoard St #1
2702 Hoard Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Unit #1 Available 09/01/20 Pet Friendly 2 Bedroom. Heat and Water Included - Property Id: 19917 **********APPLICATION FEE IS NON-REFUNDABLE.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
2019 Sherman Avenue, 18
2019 Sherman Avenue, Dane County, WI
Studio
$449
192 sqft
2nd floor, private, lockable room in shared house with 2 shared kitchens, 2 1/2 shared baths, and coin-operated laundry in sister building next door. 1 surface lot parking spot included with rent. No pets in roomed apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2446 East Johnson Street
2446 East Johnson Street, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
2 Available 08/15/20 Georgeous 1+bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. Washer and dryer in basement. This apartment is close to some great bars, restaurants, coffee shops, Atwood Ave. and the near east Isthmus area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1939 East Mifflin Street
1939 East Mifflin Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful whole house for rent just minutes from downtown. Freshly remodeled (brand new kitchen/bathroom, freshly sanded floors, etc.) You will love the privacy and the ample parking that is included in rent.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
480 N Sherman Ave
480 North Sherman Avenue, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom luxury apartment in Maple Bluff.
Results within 5 miles of Marquette
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
401 N Thompson Dr, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$815
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters, just off Highway 30. Close to East Town Mall. Residents can take advantage of a volleyball court, two pools, and grills. Apartments include walk-in closets, blinds, and electric range.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Sycamore Woods
2517 Pheasant Ridge Trl, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$905
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
842 sqft
In 2015 Sycamore Woods was proud to accept the “Property of the Year Award” from the South Central Wisconsin Apartment Association! A major property renovation was completed in 2014.