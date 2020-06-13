/
3 bedroom apartments
96 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fox Point, WI
The Chiswick at Dunwood
7700 North Port Washington Rd, Fox Point, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,135
1771 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! A brand new Mandel Group Community open for Occupancy! Located at the South East corner of N Port Washington Road and Dunwood Road in Fox Point, Chiswick features 103 gracious luxury
Porticos
500 West Bradley Road, Fox Point, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
The Porticos is a gorgeous, quiet and secluded community nestled away in Fox Point, Wisconsin. It is conveniently situated between Good Hope Road and Brown Deer Road for easy access to an array of shops, restaurants and grocery stores.
7419 North Boyd Way
7419 North Boyd Way, Fox Point, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1953 sqft
Stylish Stone Ranch This stylish stone Fox Point ranch home is situated on a generous sized lot, located off Lake Drive on a quiet and desirable street.
Beaumont Place
401 E Beaumont Ave, Whitefish Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,735
1980 sqft
Near Dominican High School and the waterfront. Modern and updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and a clubhouse. Pet-friendly.
Murray Hill
2505 E Park Place
2505 East Park Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$995
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2505 E Park Place in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Murray Hill
Murray Apartments
2735 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Just a few minutes from I-69 and I-475. Larger apartments featuring full basements, central air, and large closets. Minutes from colleges and shops. On-site covered parking provided. Pet-friendly.
Murray Hill
2562 N Prospect
2562 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Welcome to 2562 N. Prospect Avenue - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
River Place Apartments
4201 W Hawthorne Trace Rd, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1339 sqft
Close to shopping, including TJ Maxx and Pick'N Save. Amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site management, and beautiful landscaping. Apartments have eat-in kitchens, ceiling fan, and air conditioning.
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1398 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
Murray Hill
2511 E Belleview
2511 East Belleview Place, Milwaukee, WI
Welcome to the Stanley Apartments - a group of apartments located 2511 E. Belleview Place, 2576, 2582, 2590 and 2594 N.
Murray Hill
2611 N Stowell
2611 North Stowell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Welcome to 2611 N. Stowell Avenue - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Murray Hill
2526 N Prospect
2526 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Welcome to 2526 N. Prospect Avenue - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Williamsburg Heights
3835 N 5th St.
3835 North 5th Street, Milwaukee, WI
5 Bedroom single family home - 5 bedroom Large living room Large dining room Eat in kitchen Stove hook up (gas) Full basement Washer dryer hook up (gas or electric) Fenced backyard Please call our office to schedule a showing. www.
Graceland
6451 North 49th Street
6451 North 49th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
Spacious home with entire finished basement making the home feel extra Huge! Beautiful eat-in kitchen. Updated bathrooms. This lovely home is painted in designer colors and has decorator touches.
Town and Country Manor
7100 N 43rd Street
7100 North 43rd Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Three bedroom Single Family Home with Attached Garage, near Glendale - 7100 N 43rd St 3 Bedroom, 1 bath $1,450 per month To schedule a showing: please fill out a FREE pre-application on our website www.paymyrent5.
Old North Milwaukee
5136 N. Sherman Boulevard
5136 North Sherman Boulevard, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
5136 N. Sherman Boulevard Available 07/01/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Single Family! - This house has plenty of room for your growing family.
531 E Hampton Rd
531 East Hampton Road, Whitefish Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1336 sqft
Pet-Friendly 3 Bdrm Single Family Home! - Visit www.whmilwaukee.com to schedule a showing Once you schedule a showing you will be asked to confirm it. Then you will receive a private code for you to access the property.
Lincoln Park
4675 N 19th Place
4675 North 19th Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Single - Spacious Single family Pet Friendly cats $25 and Dogs $50 Stove and refrigerator included Text Victoria for a showing at 414-460-3279 (RLNE5762908)
Harawbee
130 W Concordia Ave 110
130 West Concordia Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1589 sqft
Remodeled house available! New floors, kitchen, bathrooms, and carpets - Large, open and bright 7 rooms 3 bed rooms available! - This fantastic Victorian has just become available! The exterior features... nicely landscaped and charming front porch.
Old North Milwaukee
4467 N. 40th Street
4467 North 40th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Single Family Home - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single family home. Living room and dining room, hard floor woods on the 1st level, custom paint and carpet on the 2nd level.
North Division
3024 N 20th St
3024 North 20th Street, Milwaukee, WI
Large 4 Bedroom - Large remodeled 4 bedroom, 1 bath house. New flooring. Laundry hook ups. New roof. Tenant pays all utilities. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5524708)
10130 North Sheridan Dr.
10130 Sheridan Drive, Mequon, WI
10130 North Sheridan Dr. Available 07/01/20 Executive Lakefront Luxury in Mequon! 4-Bd, 3.5Ba Overlooking Lake Michigan! 2.5 Car Garage, Sauna, Lake Views From Every Room! - 4bd, 3.
Garden Homes
2417 W Roosevelt Dr
2417 West Roosevelt Drive, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$945
875 sqft
2417 W Roosevelt Dr Available 06/18/20 Garden Homes Neighborhood Updated Ranch Home Available For Rent! - COMING SOON! Showings Will Start June 18th! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be
Old North Milwaukee
4875 N 27th Street
4875 North 27th Street, Milwaukee, WI
4875 N 27th Street Available 07/08/20 COMING SOON! Huge 5 Bdrm 2 Full Bath Single Family Home - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View July 8th, 2020! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED! Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and
