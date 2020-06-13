/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 AM
98 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Whitefish Bay, WI
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
$
7 Units Available
Beaumont Place
401 E Beaumont Ave, Whitefish Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,735
1980 sqft
Near Dominican High School and the waterfront. Modern and updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and a clubhouse. Pet-friendly.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
531 E Hampton Rd
531 East Hampton Road, Whitefish Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1336 sqft
Pet-Friendly 3 Bdrm Single Family Home! - Visit www.whmilwaukee.com to schedule a showing Once you schedule a showing you will be asked to confirm it. Then you will receive a private code for you to access the property.
Results within 5 miles of Whitefish Bay
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
Historic Third Ward
4 Units Available
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$6,160
1894 sqft
A modern community with an on-site pool, hot tub, gym and fire pit. Updated appliances, lots of storage and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Car charging available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lower East Side
24 Units Available
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1341 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Urbanite in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Murray Hill
2 Units Available
2505 E Park Place
2505 East Park Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$995
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2505 E Park Place in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Murray Hill
2 Units Available
Murray Apartments
2735 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Just a few minutes from I-69 and I-475. Larger apartments featuring full basements, central air, and large closets. Minutes from colleges and shops. On-site covered parking provided. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
Lower East Side
20 Units Available
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1293 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
12 Units Available
The Chiswick at Dunwood
7700 North Port Washington Rd, Fox Point, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,135
1771 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! A brand new Mandel Group Community open for Occupancy! Located at the South East corner of N Port Washington Road and Dunwood Road in Fox Point, Chiswick features 103 gracious luxury
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:00pm
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1173 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
Northpoint
25 Units Available
Park Lafayette Towers
1918 E Lafayette Pl, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1863 sqft
Luxury high-rise apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour concierge, pool gym, and more. Excellent location, lower east side Milwaukee. Near city amenities and Lake Michigan beaches.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Murray Hill
Contact for Availability
2562 N Prospect
2562 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Welcome to 2562 N. Prospect Avenue - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Hillside
2 Units Available
Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments
901 W Winnebago St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
At Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments we have created a lifestyle, not just a home. In your new loft you can relax and enjoy life while never having to leave home.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
Juneau Town
25 Units Available
7Seventy7
777 North Van Buren Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$6,135
1713 sqft
This upscale community offers concierge service, a fitness center, bar and yoga room. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and walk-in showers. It's just moments from Veterans Park, Milwaukee Bay and The Shops of Grand Avenue.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lower East Side
15 Units Available
River House
1785 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1310 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern touches like quartz countertops, glass backsplashes and vinyl plank flooring. Located in downtown Milwaukee, in walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Short commute to business district.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Lower East Side
4 Units Available
Summerfield Court
1495 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Just a few minutes from the park and area highways. Smoke-free community. Homes offer fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. A patio or balcony in each unit. Pet-friendly. On-site laundry provided.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Murray Hill
Contact for Availability
2511 E Belleview
2511 East Belleview Place, Milwaukee, WI
Welcome to the Stanley Apartments - a group of apartments located 2511 E. Belleview Place, 2576, 2582, 2590 and 2594 N.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Northpoint
Contact for Availability
2564 N Lake
2564 North Lake Drive, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Managed by Katz Properties.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Northpoint
Contact for Availability
2550 N Lake
2550 North Lake Drive, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Welcome to 2550 N. Lake Drive - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Northpoint
Contact for Availability
2821 E Belleview
2821 East Belleview Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Welcome to 2821 E. Belleview Place - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Murray Hill
Contact for Availability
2611 N Stowell
2611 North Stowell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Welcome to 2611 N. Stowell Avenue - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Murray Hill
Contact for Availability
2526 N Prospect
2526 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Welcome to 2526 N. Prospect Avenue - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Porticos
500 West Bradley Road, Fox Point, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
The Porticos is a gorgeous, quiet and secluded community nestled away in Fox Point, Wisconsin. It is conveniently situated between Good Hope Road and Brown Deer Road for easy access to an array of shops, restaurants and grocery stores.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated November 26 at 04:07pm
Murray Hill
4 Units Available
The Standard
2340 N Cramer St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1374 sqft
Community has a fitness center, large rooftop deck, underground parking and 24-hour controlled access. Units have in-unit washer/dryer and high end fixtures. Located close to groceries, nightlife and dining.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Williamsburg Heights
1 Unit Available
3835 N 5th St.
3835 North 5th Street, Milwaukee, WI
5 Bedroom single family home - 5 bedroom Large living room Large dining room Eat in kitchen Stove hook up (gas) Full basement Washer dryer hook up (gas or electric) Fenced backyard Please call our office to schedule a showing. www.
Similar Pages
Whitefish Bay 1 BedroomsWhitefish Bay 2 BedroomsWhitefish Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWhitefish Bay 3 Bedrooms
Whitefish Bay Apartments with BalconyWhitefish Bay Apartments with GarageWhitefish Bay Apartments with GymWhitefish Bay Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WIFranklin, WIShorewood, WI
Gurnee, ILWest Bend, WISheboygan, WIMenomonee Falls, WIOak Creek, WIGlendale, WIBrown Deer, WIMequon, WIGermantown, WIPleasant Prairie, WIOconomowoc, WIHales Corners, WI