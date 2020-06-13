/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 AM
43 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hales Corners, WI
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
5 Units Available
Plum Tree Apartments
10459 W College Ave, Hales Corners, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1224 sqft
Minutes from the parks and Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. Residents have access to on-site volleyball court, pool, 24-hour gym and garage.
Results within 5 miles of Hales Corners
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
18 Units Available
Pinewood Creek
3150 S Pinewood Creek Ct, New Berlin, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,554
1395 sqft
A sanctuary for serenity in the middle of your busy life, Pinewood Creek offers a stunning 33 acre forest for your backyard. The breeze whispering through the trees as you stretch out on your private patio or deck.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Greenway Apartments
6507 Greenway, Greendale, WI
3 Bedrooms
$950
Welcome to 6507 Greenway located down the street from Southridge Mall and the Greendale Town Center, close to I43, I894 and I94 just minutes to downtown Milwaukee. Managed by Katz Properties.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Stonegate
13301 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1674 sqft
Smoke Free Community At StoneGate you decide how you want to live your life. We have multiple style apartments some with lofts, fireplaces, garages and cathedral ceilings. You decide what works for you.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
McGeoch Meadows
1 Unit Available
2268 S 57th St
2268 South 57th Street, West Allis, WI
3 Bedrooms
$945
792 sqft
2268 S 57th St Available 08/15/20 COMING SOON! Cozy West Allis 3 Bdrm Single Family home - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View Agust 15th, 2020! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Morgan Heights
1 Unit Available
9031 W Crawford Ave Lower
9031 West Crawford Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
941 sqft
Newly Renovated - Crawford Lower - Property Id: 236297 **Due to extensive and extravagant renovations, smoking and pets are NOT allowed on the premises.
Results within 10 miles of Hales Corners
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Walker's Point
7 Units Available
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1460 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quartet in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1173 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Emerald Row Apartments
7971 South 6th Street, Oak Creek, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1642 sqft
Emerald Row is a new residential apartment community in Oak Creek at Drexel Town Square.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
The Reserve at Wauwatosa Village
6100 W State St, Wauwatosa, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,231
1161 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Milwaukee, shops and dining. Units features elegant fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings and shaker-style cabinetry. Take advantage of the community fitness center and indoor whirlpool.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bay View
20 Units Available
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,392
1486 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
6819 Aetna Court
6819 Aetna Court, Wauwatosa, WI
Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 story home with built-in fireplace and large living and dining areas. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home will not stay on the market long.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Elmhurst
1 Unit Available
1375 Fairhaven Blvd
1375 Fairhaven Boulevard, Elm Grove, WI
1375 Fairhaven Blvd Available 07/15/20 Spacious Ranch in Elm Grove! - Spacious 4-bedroom, 1.5 bath single family ranch in Elm Grove! 1st floor features office/den, 1.
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13385 Kenmar Ct
13385 Kenmar Court, Brookfield, WI
Elmbrook Schools- Brookfield Executive Family Home - Property Id: 56943 A Totally updated large 4 bedroom+ office/5th bedroom home meant to entertain or enjoy with family. A Large backyard/additional lot available by owner for use.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tippecanoe
1 Unit Available
635 East Norwich Avenue
635 East Norwich Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1460 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Clean spacious townhouse in bay ore area with a nice quiet subdivision close to 795 interstate Application: https://www.hemlane.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Merrill Park
1 Unit Available
544 N 31st Street
544 North 31st Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1250 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful, Bright & Spacious 3 Bedroom!! - Property Id: 287360 This beautiful Victorian lower duplex is extremely spacious! It has a newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom, a good sized pantry room off the kitchen, new windows and
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
New Butler
1 Unit Available
4045 N 127th St
4045 North 127th Street, Brookfield, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1176 sqft
Small Single Family Home - Property Id: 280698 Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch home in Brookfield! Open concept living with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and hardwood floors.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Aemilian's
1 Unit Available
8614 W Keefe Ave
8614 West Keefe Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1340 sqft
Charming brick cape cod - Charming brick cape cod this cozy three bedroom one bath home offers a charming eat in kitchen with bonus slide out shelves.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
3929 W Galena St
3929 West Galena Street, Milwaukee, WI
6 Bed 2 Bath Upper and Lower Units - -Spacious 6 Bedroom 2 Bathroom house available -Upper and lower units -Pet friendly -$2000 monthly rent -Custom wide doors for wheelchair accessibility (great potential for assisted living) -Wheelchair ramp for
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawthorne Glen
1 Unit Available
1364 N 58th St
1364 North 58th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1484 sqft
1364 N 58th St Available 06/19/20 COMING SOON!! Pet Friendly Washington Heights 3 Bdrm Single Family Home - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View June 19, 2020! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
Umcs Phase 3
1915 North 38th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$950
THERE IS CURRENTLY A WAITING LIST! Complete pre-screening to be placed on it and contacted upon availability.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Bay View
1 Unit Available
2970 S Clement Ave
2970 South Clement Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
One of a kind Virtual tour: https://kuula.co/share/7c0pC/collection/7l8ms Come see this beauty of a house.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Grasslyn Manor
1 Unit Available
5620 Philip Place West
5620 West Philip Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1228 sqft
An absolute doll house! Walk into the bright living room area with large windows bringing in the sunlight, glistening off of the hardwood floors. Two main floor bedrooms and one large upper bedroom with lots of built ins for storage convenience.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
2117 N 41st St
2117 North 41st Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$685
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2117 N 41st St in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Hales Corners 1 BedroomsHales Corners 2 BedroomsHales Corners 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHales Corners 3 BedroomsHales Corners Apartments with Balcony
Hales Corners Apartments with GarageHales Corners Apartments with GymHales Corners Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHales Corners Apartments with ParkingHales Corners Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, IL
Franklin, WIShorewood, WIGurnee, ILWest Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WICrystal Lake, ILGreendale, WIFox Point, WIPewaukee, WIDelavan, WILake Geneva, WIDelafield, WI