3 bedroom apartments
63 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oak Creek, WI
Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Emerald Row Apartments
7971 South 6th Street, Oak Creek, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1642 sqft
Emerald Row is a new residential apartment community in Oak Creek at Drexel Town Square.
Last updated October 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
420 E. WYNBROOK DR.
420 East Wynbrook Drive, Oak Creek, WI
House for rent in downtown Oak Creek - Property Id: 85628 Beautiful property with huge fenced back yard in the hearth of downtown Oak Creek. 5 minutes walking distance from Drexel Square. Our rental house offer a cosy and modern open concept style.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Creek
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Greenway Apartments
6507 Greenway, Greendale, WI
3 Bedrooms
$950
Welcome to 6507 Greenway located down the street from Southridge Mall and the Greendale Town Center, close to I43, I894 and I94 just minutes to downtown Milwaukee. Managed by Katz Properties.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tippecanoe
1 Unit Available
635 East Norwich Avenue
635 East Norwich Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1460 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Clean spacious townhouse in bay ore area with a nice quiet subdivision close to 795 interstate Application: https://www.hemlane.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Bay View
1 Unit Available
2970 S Clement Ave
2970 South Clement Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
One of a kind Virtual tour: https://kuula.co/share/7c0pC/collection/7l8ms Come see this beauty of a house.
Results within 10 miles of Oak Creek
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
Historic Third Ward
4 Units Available
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$6,160
1894 sqft
A modern community with an on-site pool, hot tub, gym and fire pit. Updated appliances, lots of storage and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Car charging available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Walker's Point
7 Units Available
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1460 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quartet in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lower East Side
24 Units Available
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1341 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Urbanite in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Murray Hill
2 Units Available
2505 E Park Place
2505 East Park Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$995
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2505 E Park Place in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Murray Hill
2 Units Available
Murray Apartments
2735 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Just a few minutes from I-69 and I-475. Larger apartments featuring full basements, central air, and large closets. Minutes from colleges and shops. On-site covered parking provided. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
Lower East Side
20 Units Available
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1293 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
Last updated June 12 at 07:00pm
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1173 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
Northpoint
25 Units Available
Park Lafayette Towers
1918 E Lafayette Pl, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1863 sqft
Luxury high-rise apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour concierge, pool gym, and more. Excellent location, lower east side Milwaukee. Near city amenities and Lake Michigan beaches.
Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Murray Hill
Contact for Availability
2562 N Prospect
2562 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Welcome to 2562 N. Prospect Avenue - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
5 Units Available
Plum Tree Apartments
10459 W College Ave, Hales Corners, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1224 sqft
Minutes from the parks and Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. Residents have access to on-site volleyball court, pool, 24-hour gym and garage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
The Reserve at Wauwatosa Village
6100 W State St, Wauwatosa, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,231
1161 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Milwaukee, shops and dining. Units features elegant fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings and shaker-style cabinetry. Take advantage of the community fitness center and indoor whirlpool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bay View
20 Units Available
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,392
1486 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Stonegate
13301 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1674 sqft
Smoke Free Community At StoneGate you decide how you want to live your life. We have multiple style apartments some with lofts, fireplaces, garages and cathedral ceilings. You decide what works for you.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Hillside
2 Units Available
Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments
901 W Winnebago St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
At Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments we have created a lifestyle, not just a home. In your new loft you can relax and enjoy life while never having to leave home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
Juneau Town
25 Units Available
7Seventy7
777 North Van Buren Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$6,135
1713 sqft
This upscale community offers concierge service, a fitness center, bar and yoga room. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and walk-in showers. It's just moments from Veterans Park, Milwaukee Bay and The Shops of Grand Avenue.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lower East Side
15 Units Available
River House
1785 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1310 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern touches like quartz countertops, glass backsplashes and vinyl plank flooring. Located in downtown Milwaukee, in walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Short commute to business district.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lower East Side
4 Units Available
Summerfield Court
1495 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Just a few minutes from the park and area highways. Smoke-free community. Homes offer fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. A patio or balcony in each unit. Pet-friendly. On-site laundry provided.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Murray Hill
Contact for Availability
2511 E Belleview
2511 East Belleview Place, Milwaukee, WI
Welcome to the Stanley Apartments - a group of apartments located 2511 E. Belleview Place, 2576, 2582, 2590 and 2594 N.
Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Northpoint
Contact for Availability
2564 N Lake
2564 North Lake Drive, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Managed by Katz Properties.
