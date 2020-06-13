/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
89 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mequon, WI
$
16 Units Available
Mequon Trail Townhomes
7014 Tamarack Ct, Mequon, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1564 sqft
Modern community near Wilson Elementary and Steffen Middle Schools. Several floor plans available, some furnished. On-site volleyball, tennis and basketball court, pool, playground and business center. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available.
1 Unit Available
10531 North Magnolia Dr.
10531 North Magnolia Drive, Mequon, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1272 sqft
Welcome home to this great ranch house in Southeast Mequon which is available NOW! Freshly painted, inside and out . Upon entering, you'll find a spacious living room with a gas fireplace and a large picture window.
1 Unit Available
11851 N. Springdale Ct.
11851 North Springdale Court, Mequon, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Come home to the serenity of Mequon-Thiensville - Come home to the serenity of Mequon-Thiensville. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home. all brick exterior. Newly painted inside, new carpet, new master bath.
1 Unit Available
10130 North Sheridan Dr.
10130 Sheridan Drive, Mequon, WI
10130 North Sheridan Dr. Available 07/01/20 Executive Lakefront Luxury in Mequon! 4-Bd, 3.5Ba Overlooking Lake Michigan! 2.5 Car Garage, Sauna, Lake Views From Every Room! - 4bd, 3.
Results within 1 mile of Mequon
Northridge Lakes
12 Units Available
Glenbrook Apartment Homes
9220 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1359 sqft
Pet-friendly townhouse and apartment community located close to I-43 and US-45 for easy commuting. Units feature spacious kitchens, large closets and private garages. Community has underground parking and laundry facilities.
Northridge Lakes
15 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
9200 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1389 sqft
Spacious community near Brown Deer and Bayshore shopping areas. 24-hour emergency service available. Two fitness centers, heated indoor pool and lush grounds. Stylish, modern interiors.
4 Units Available
River Place Apartments
4201 W Hawthorne Trace Rd, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1339 sqft
Close to shopping, including TJ Maxx and Pick'N Save. Amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site management, and beautiful landscaping. Apartments have eat-in kitchens, ceiling fan, and air conditioning.
23 Units Available
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1398 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
Results within 5 miles of Mequon
14 Units Available
River's Cove
W172 N11392 Division Rd, Germantown, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1162 sqft
Located just steps from the Menomonee River. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, washer and dryer hookup, and walk-in closets. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking and package receiving.
12 Units Available
The Chiswick at Dunwood
7700 North Port Washington Rd, Fox Point, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,135
1771 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! A brand new Mandel Group Community open for Occupancy! Located at the South East corner of N Port Washington Road and Dunwood Road in Fox Point, Chiswick features 103 gracious luxury
Contact for Availability
Porticos
500 West Bradley Road, Fox Point, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
The Porticos is a gorgeous, quiet and secluded community nestled away in Fox Point, Wisconsin. It is conveniently situated between Good Hope Road and Brown Deer Road for easy access to an array of shops, restaurants and grocery stores.
1 Unit Available
7419 North Boyd Way
7419 North Boyd Way, Fox Point, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1953 sqft
Stylish Stone Ranch This stylish stone Fox Point ranch home is situated on a generous sized lot, located off Lake Drive on a quiet and desirable street.
Graceland
1 Unit Available
6451 North 49th Street
6451 North 49th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
Spacious home with entire finished basement making the home feel extra Huge! Beautiful eat-in kitchen. Updated bathrooms. This lovely home is painted in designer colors and has decorator touches.
Town and Country Manor
1 Unit Available
7100 N 43rd Street
7100 North 43rd Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Three bedroom Single Family Home with Attached Garage, near Glendale - 7100 N 43rd St 3 Bedroom, 1 bath $1,450 per month To schedule a showing: please fill out a FREE pre-application on our website www.paymyrent5.
1 Unit Available
1057 12th Avenue
1057 12th Avenue, Grafton, WI
This 4+ bedroom upper has to be seen to be believed! Two levels available for this unit make it feel like your own single family home with a kitchen and bath on the first level of this unit and 2+ bedrooms and another bath on the second level!
Florist Highlands
1 Unit Available
10823 West Florist Avenue - 2
10823 West Florist Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Won't you be my neighbor? Owner occupied duplex seeks new responsible tenant for a well maintained lovely apartment in a great area. Please review application criteria before requesting showing. Application fee is NON-REFUNDABLE.
Bradley Estates
1 Unit Available
6007 W Calumet Rd
6007 West Calumet Road, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1311 sqft
This spacious condo-style 3-bedroom unit, 2.5-bathroom unit is brightened by plenty of natural light.
Bradley Estates
1 Unit Available
6123 W Calumet Rd
6123 West Calumet Road, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1311 sqft
This spacious condo-style 3-bedroom unit, 2.5-bathroom unit is brightened by plenty of natural light.
Results within 10 miles of Mequon
Lower East Side
24 Units Available
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1341 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Urbanite in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Murray Hill
2 Units Available
2505 E Park Place
2505 East Park Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$995
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2505 E Park Place in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Murray Hill
2 Units Available
Murray Apartments
2735 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Just a few minutes from I-69 and I-475. Larger apartments featuring full basements, central air, and large closets. Minutes from colleges and shops. On-site covered parking provided. Pet-friendly.
Lower East Side
20 Units Available
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1293 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
Northpoint
25 Units Available
Park Lafayette Towers
1918 E Lafayette Pl, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1863 sqft
Luxury high-rise apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour concierge, pool gym, and more. Excellent location, lower east side Milwaukee. Near city amenities and Lake Michigan beaches.
Murray Hill
Contact for Availability
2562 N Prospect
2562 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Welcome to 2562 N. Prospect Avenue - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
