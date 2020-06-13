/
3 bedroom apartments
98 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brown Deer, WI
23 Units Available
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1398 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
Results within 1 mile of Brown Deer
Northridge Lakes
12 Units Available
Glenbrook Apartment Homes
9220 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1359 sqft
Pet-friendly townhouse and apartment community located close to I-43 and US-45 for easy commuting. Units feature spacious kitchens, large closets and private garages. Community has underground parking and laundry facilities.
Northridge Lakes
15 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
9200 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1389 sqft
Spacious community near Brown Deer and Bayshore shopping areas. 24-hour emergency service available. Two fitness centers, heated indoor pool and lush grounds. Stylish, modern interiors.
Graceland
1 Unit Available
6451 North 49th Street
6451 North 49th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
Spacious home with entire finished basement making the home feel extra Huge! Beautiful eat-in kitchen. Updated bathrooms. This lovely home is painted in designer colors and has decorator touches.
Town and Country Manor
1 Unit Available
7100 N 43rd Street
7100 North 43rd Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Three bedroom Single Family Home with Attached Garage, near Glendale - 7100 N 43rd St 3 Bedroom, 1 bath $1,450 per month To schedule a showing: please fill out a FREE pre-application on our website www.paymyrent5.
Bradley Estates
1 Unit Available
6007 W Calumet Rd
6007 West Calumet Road, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1311 sqft
This spacious condo-style 3-bedroom unit, 2.5-bathroom unit is brightened by plenty of natural light.
Bradley Estates
1 Unit Available
6123 W Calumet Rd
6123 West Calumet Road, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1311 sqft
This spacious condo-style 3-bedroom unit, 2.5-bathroom unit is brightened by plenty of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Brown Deer
$
16 Units Available
Mequon Trail Townhomes
7014 Tamarack Ct, Mequon, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1564 sqft
Modern community near Wilson Elementary and Steffen Middle Schools. Several floor plans available, some furnished. On-site volleyball, tennis and basketball court, pool, playground and business center. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available.
12 Units Available
The Chiswick at Dunwood
7700 North Port Washington Rd, Fox Point, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,135
1771 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! A brand new Mandel Group Community open for Occupancy! Located at the South East corner of N Port Washington Road and Dunwood Road in Fox Point, Chiswick features 103 gracious luxury
$
7 Units Available
Beaumont Place
401 E Beaumont Ave, Whitefish Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,735
1980 sqft
Near Dominican High School and the waterfront. Modern and updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and a clubhouse. Pet-friendly.
Contact for Availability
Porticos
500 West Bradley Road, Fox Point, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
The Porticos is a gorgeous, quiet and secluded community nestled away in Fox Point, Wisconsin. It is conveniently situated between Good Hope Road and Brown Deer Road for easy access to an array of shops, restaurants and grocery stores.
Old North Milwaukee
1 Unit Available
5136 N. Sherman Boulevard
5136 North Sherman Boulevard, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
5136 N. Sherman Boulevard Available 07/01/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Single Family! - This house has plenty of room for your growing family.
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
4675 N 19th Place
4675 North 19th Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Single - Spacious Single family Pet Friendly cats $25 and Dogs $50 Stove and refrigerator included Text Victoria for a showing at 414-460-3279 (RLNE5762908)
1 Unit Available
11851 N. Springdale Ct.
11851 North Springdale Court, Mequon, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Come home to the serenity of Mequon-Thiensville - Come home to the serenity of Mequon-Thiensville. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home. all brick exterior. Newly painted inside, new carpet, new master bath.
Old North Milwaukee
1 Unit Available
4467 N. 40th Street
4467 North 40th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Single Family Home - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single family home. Living room and dining room, hard floor woods on the 1st level, custom paint and carpet on the 2nd level.
1 Unit Available
10130 North Sheridan Dr.
10130 Sheridan Drive, Mequon, WI
10130 North Sheridan Dr. Available 07/01/20 Executive Lakefront Luxury in Mequon! 4-Bd, 3.5Ba Overlooking Lake Michigan! 2.5 Car Garage, Sauna, Lake Views From Every Room! - 4bd, 3.
Garden Homes
1 Unit Available
2417 W Roosevelt Dr
2417 West Roosevelt Drive, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$945
875 sqft
2417 W Roosevelt Dr Available 06/18/20 Garden Homes Neighborhood Updated Ranch Home Available For Rent! - COMING SOON! Showings Will Start June 18th! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be
Capitol Heights
1 Unit Available
4325 N 63rd Street
4325 North 63rd Street, Milwaukee, WI
4325 N 63rd Street Available 06/20/20 COMING SOON!! Pet Friendly Capitol Heights 4 Bdrm Home Wants To Welcome You Home! - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View June 20th, 2020! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be
Hampton Heights
1 Unit Available
4864 N 63rd Street
4864 North 63rd Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
972 sqft
4864 N 63rd Street Available 07/08/20 COMING SOON! Hampton Heights 3 Bdrm Ranch - COMING SOON! Showings Will Start July 8th! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be Processed in The Order
Old North Milwaukee
1 Unit Available
4875 N 27th Street
4875 North 27th Street, Milwaukee, WI
4875 N 27th Street Available 07/08/20 COMING SOON! Huge 5 Bdrm 2 Full Bath Single Family Home - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View July 8th, 2020! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED! Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and
1 Unit Available
10531 North Magnolia Dr.
10531 North Magnolia Drive, Mequon, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1272 sqft
Welcome home to this great ranch house in Southeast Mequon which is available NOW! Freshly painted, inside and out . Upon entering, you'll find a spacious living room with a gas fireplace and a large picture window.
1 Unit Available
7419 North Boyd Way
7419 North Boyd Way, Fox Point, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1953 sqft
Stylish Stone Ranch This stylish stone Fox Point ranch home is situated on a generous sized lot, located off Lake Drive on a quiet and desirable street.
Grasslyn Manor
1 Unit Available
5620 Philip Place West
5620 West Philip Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1228 sqft
An absolute doll house! Walk into the bright living room area with large windows bringing in the sunlight, glistening off of the hardwood floors. Two main floor bedrooms and one large upper bedroom with lots of built ins for storage convenience.
Old North Milwaukee
1 Unit Available
4723 N. 29th Street - 1
4723 North 29th Street, Milwaukee, WI
THIS UNIT HAS BEEN RENTED Single Family residence
