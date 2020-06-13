/
3 bedroom apartments
107 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wauwatosa, WI
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
The Reserve at Wauwatosa Village
6100 W State St, Wauwatosa, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,231
1161 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Milwaukee, shops and dining. Units features elegant fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings and shaker-style cabinetry. Take advantage of the community fitness center and indoor whirlpool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
6819 Aetna Court
6819 Aetna Court, Wauwatosa, WI
Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 story home with built-in fireplace and large living and dining areas. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home will not stay on the market long.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
11323 W Center St
11323 West Center Street, Wauwatosa, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1150 sqft
Well maintained Wauwatosa Upper across the street from Wauwatosa West High School & Eisenhower Elementary School! This highly desirable location puts you just minutes from Mayfair Mall, freeway access, grocery stores, restaurants, coffee shops, and
Results within 1 mile of Wauwatosa
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Elmhurst
1 Unit Available
1375 Fairhaven Blvd
1375 Fairhaven Boulevard, Elm Grove, WI
1375 Fairhaven Blvd Available 07/15/20 Spacious Ranch in Elm Grove! - Spacious 4-bedroom, 1.5 bath single family ranch in Elm Grove! 1st floor features office/den, 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13385 Kenmar Ct
13385 Kenmar Court, Brookfield, WI
Elmbrook Schools- Brookfield Executive Family Home - Property Id: 56943 A Totally updated large 4 bedroom+ office/5th bedroom home meant to entertain or enjoy with family. A Large backyard/additional lot available by owner for use.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
New Butler
1 Unit Available
4045 N 127th St
4045 North 127th Street, Brookfield, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1176 sqft
Small Single Family Home - Property Id: 280698 Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch home in Brookfield! Open concept living with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Aemilian's
1 Unit Available
8614 W Keefe Ave
8614 West Keefe Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1340 sqft
Charming brick cape cod - Charming brick cape cod this cozy three bedroom one bath home offers a charming eat in kitchen with bonus slide out shelves.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawthorne Glen
1 Unit Available
1364 N 58th St
1364 North 58th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1484 sqft
1364 N 58th St Available 06/19/20 COMING SOON!! Pet Friendly Washington Heights 3 Bdrm Single Family Home - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View June 19, 2020! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Grasslyn Manor
1 Unit Available
5620 Philip Place West
5620 West Philip Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1228 sqft
An absolute doll house! Walk into the bright living room area with large windows bringing in the sunlight, glistening off of the hardwood floors. Two main floor bedrooms and one large upper bedroom with lots of built ins for storage convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
St. Joseph's
1 Unit Available
3034 N 55th St
3034 North 55th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$790
1100 sqft
THIS UNIT HAS NOW BEEN RENTED
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
Vogel Park
1 Unit Available
4921 N 84th St
4921 North 84th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$895
1025 sqft
This spacious 3-bedroom unit, 1.5-bathroom unit is brightened by plenty of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Wauwatosa
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
20 Units Available
Pinewood Creek
3150 S Pinewood Creek Ct, New Berlin, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,554
1395 sqft
A sanctuary for serenity in the middle of your busy life, Pinewood Creek offers a stunning 33 acre forest for your backyard. The breeze whispering through the trees as you stretch out on your private patio or deck.
Last updated June 12 at 07:00pm
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1173 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Stonegate
13301 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1674 sqft
Smoke Free Community At StoneGate you decide how you want to live your life. We have multiple style apartments some with lofts, fireplaces, garages and cathedral ceilings. You decide what works for you.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Hillside
2 Units Available
Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments
901 W Winnebago St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
At Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments we have created a lifestyle, not just a home. In your new loft you can relax and enjoy life while never having to leave home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Graceland
1 Unit Available
6451 North 49th Street
6451 North 49th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
Spacious home with entire finished basement making the home feel extra Huge! Beautiful eat-in kitchen. Updated bathrooms. This lovely home is painted in designer colors and has decorator touches.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Merrill Park
1 Unit Available
544 N 31st Street
544 North 31st Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1250 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful, Bright & Spacious 3 Bedroom!! - Property Id: 287360 This beautiful Victorian lower duplex is extremely spacious! It has a newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom, a good sized pantry room off the kitchen, new windows and
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old North Milwaukee
1 Unit Available
5136 N. Sherman Boulevard
5136 North Sherman Boulevard, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
5136 N. Sherman Boulevard Available 07/01/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Single Family! - This house has plenty of room for your growing family.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
4675 N 19th Place
4675 North 19th Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Single - Spacious Single family Pet Friendly cats $25 and Dogs $50 Stove and refrigerator included Text Victoria for a showing at 414-460-3279 (RLNE5762908)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old North Milwaukee
1 Unit Available
4467 N. 40th Street
4467 North 40th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Single Family Home - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single family home. Living room and dining room, hard floor woods on the 1st level, custom paint and carpet on the 2nd level.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Division
1 Unit Available
3024 N 20th St
3024 North 20th Street, Milwaukee, WI
Large 4 Bedroom - Large remodeled 4 bedroom, 1 bath house. New flooring. Laundry hook ups. New roof. Tenant pays all utilities. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5524708)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
3929 W Galena St
3929 West Galena Street, Milwaukee, WI
6 Bed 2 Bath Upper and Lower Units - -Spacious 6 Bedroom 2 Bathroom house available -Upper and lower units -Pet friendly -$2000 monthly rent -Custom wide doors for wheelchair accessibility (great potential for assisted living) -Wheelchair ramp for
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Garden Homes
1 Unit Available
2417 W Roosevelt Dr
2417 West Roosevelt Drive, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$945
875 sqft
2417 W Roosevelt Dr Available 06/18/20 Garden Homes Neighborhood Updated Ranch Home Available For Rent! - COMING SOON! Showings Will Start June 18th! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Capitol Heights
1 Unit Available
4325 N 63rd Street
4325 North 63rd Street, Milwaukee, WI
4325 N 63rd Street Available 06/20/20 COMING SOON!! Pet Friendly Capitol Heights 4 Bdrm Home Wants To Welcome You Home! - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View June 20th, 2020! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be
