1994 Meadowood Lp Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - 1994 Meadowood Loop - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease, available in early August 2020. This home boasts 1,521 square feet of great living space and features:



* 3 Bedrooms ( 1 Bedroom on Main w/ Lrg open Window)

* 3 Bathrooms

* Walk-In Closets

* Kitchen w/Garbage Disposal

* Living room

* W/D Hook-Ups

* Fenced Backyard

* Gas Heat

* Spacious 2 car garage



This unit is sure to lease quickly, so call Premier Property Management today to schedule a showing before it's rented! Simply call Premier at (360) 546-1554. We schedule showings Mon-Thur 9:30-5 and Friday 9:30-4:30.



**Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice



Also available online at www.premiervancouver.com



Equal Opportunity Housing Provider



Application required: $60.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Applies per Adult

Please click "Apply Now" or visit www.premiervancouver.com to apply for the home and view our application criteria. All occupants 18 years of age or older are required to submit a rental application.



Lease Terms:

Twelve (12) Month Residential Agreement required.



Security Deposit Terms: $1,750.00

$350.00 of the security deposit listed above is a non-refundable move-in fee. The remainder is fully refundable. Deposit amount is on approved credit and may be increased depending upon qualification.



*Pet Terms:

This property will allow 1 small pet (Dog or Cat, 25lbs or less).

There is a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00/mth



Disclaimer:

Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.



