Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1994 Meadowood Lp

1994 Meadowood Loop · (360) 546-1554 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1994 Meadowood Loop, Woodland, WA 98674

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1994 Meadowood Lp · Avail. Aug 5

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1521 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1994 Meadowood Lp Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - 1994 Meadowood Loop - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease, available in early August 2020. This home boasts 1,521 square feet of great living space and features:

* 3 Bedrooms ( 1 Bedroom on Main w/ Lrg open Window)
* 3 Bathrooms
* Walk-In Closets
* Kitchen w/Garbage Disposal
* Living room
* W/D Hook-Ups
* Fenced Backyard
* Gas Heat
* Spacious 2 car garage

This unit is sure to lease quickly, so call Premier Property Management today to schedule a showing before it's rented! Simply call Premier at (360) 546-1554. We schedule showings Mon-Thur 9:30-5 and Friday 9:30-4:30.

**Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice

Also available online at www.premiervancouver.com

Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

Application required: $60.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Applies per Adult
Please click "Apply Now" or visit www.premiervancouver.com to apply for the home and view our application criteria. All occupants 18 years of age or older are required to submit a rental application.

Lease Terms:
Twelve (12) Month Residential Agreement required.

Security Deposit Terms: $1,750.00
$350.00 of the security deposit listed above is a non-refundable move-in fee. The remainder is fully refundable. Deposit amount is on approved credit and may be increased depending upon qualification.

*Pet Terms:
This property will allow 1 small pet (Dog or Cat, 25lbs or less).
There is a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00/mth

Disclaimer:
Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.

(RLNE2549868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

