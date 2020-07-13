/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
114 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Woodinville, WA
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
35 Units Available
Town Center
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,530
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1185 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Tenants can enjoy a grilling station, cyber cafe and hot tub on-site. Near DeYoung Park. Close to State Route 522. Within 20 miles of Seattle.
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
22 Units Available
Town Center
Campbell Run
13305 NE 171st St, Woodinville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1208 sqft
Nestled in the heart of historic Woodinville, WA, let Campbell Run Apartments welcome you to your new home.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Town Center
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,454
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,997
1111 sqft
Residents live in units with fireplace, ice maker, laundry and walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, conference room, elevator and game room. Located close to wineries, recreational activities, and the 522 and 405 freeways.
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
2 Units Available
Town Center
Patagonia Village
14110 NE 179th St, Woodinville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
998 sqft
A fantastic community near area parks, and minutes from the freeway. On-site pool, fitness center, and covered parking. Each apartment features a private patio or deck, updated kitchens, and spacious interiors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Town Center
14200 NE 171st St E203
14200 Northeast 171st Street, Woodinville, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
795 sqft
FaceTime Tours and/or Virtual are Available! - In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or Virtual tours will be available.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Wellington
18990 162nd Ave NE
18990 162nd Avenue Northeast, Woodinville, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,550
2360 sqft
18990 162nd Ave NE Available 07/27/20 Pristine Woodinville Home, Beautiful and Private Location - Immaculately maintained home in a beautiful Woodinville location.
Results within 1 mile of Woodinville
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,207
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1337 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-405 with easy access to shops and restaurants. Units feature cozy fireplaces, private patios and soaring ceilings. Residents have a 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
4 Units Available
Evergreen Hill
Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,047
900 sqft
Kirkland City Park and the wineries near Sammamish River are within walking distance of this community. There's a business center, spa, hot tub, and picnic area onsite. Apartments feature granite countertops and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brickyard Road-Queensgate
15730 116th AVE NE #B107
15730 116th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1241 sqft
15730 116th AVE NE #B107 Available 08/04/20 Kingsgate Secure Entry Condo - 1309SF, 2bd + 2ba + Den + Parking Garage - 2 bed 2 bath + Den/nook condo a quiet secured building, just off of I405.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hollyhills-Pioneer Hills-Morningside
19405 129th Ave NE
19405 129th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
940 sqft
1815 a Month 2 Bed 1 Bath 940 Sq Ft Bothell - Property Id: 296935 Updated, remodeled 2 BR / 1 BA home in Holly Hills. 940 sq ft. Common area with plank flooring and bedrooms carpeted.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Hill
13438 123rd Ave NE
13438 123rd Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1870 sqft
13438 123rd Ave NE Available 04/15/20 Large, Retro 3 Bedroom in Kingsgate! Bring the 70s back! - Unique home with new kitchen (granite counters, huge pantry), heat pump for air conditioning upstairs, enclosed back deck, fully fenced back yard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brickyard Road-Queensgate
16353-119th Lane NE
16353 119th Lane Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1129 sqft
3 Story Townhome,New Kitchen & floor,Paint, next to Kirkland,Kenmore, Mill Creek - Beautiful Well Maintained Cambridge Townhouse Community with community playground, and clubhouse. Next to Kirkland. Reputable Northshore school district.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Hill
14815 116th PL NE
14815 116th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,199
1800 sqft
14815 116th PL NE Available 08/15/20 Kirkland Home**** - Must see split home located in the High Woodlands Community! The Community has swimming pool and park included.
Results within 5 miles of Woodinville
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
138 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,615
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1130 sqft
This brand new community of 300 studio, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes puts you at the nexus between excitement and tranquility.
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
15 Units Available
Willows-Rose Hill
The Summit
14820 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
1004 sqft
Luxury apartment community features units with granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale amenities include package receiving, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub for relaxation and convenience. Proximity to SR-520 and Downtown Redmond.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Triangle
16450 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,889
1174 sqft
A sophisticated, stylish downtown Redmond apartment community offering best-in-class amenities and sleek, boutique hotel-inspired interiors. All in a convenient, vibrant location that lets you live, work and play with unparalleled luxury and ease.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Central Kenmore
Heron View
18249 73rd Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
854 sqft
Comfortably close to Lake Washington, Heron View Apartment Homes is the perfect place to experience the laid-back lifestyle of the Pacific Northwest.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
51 Units Available
North Creek-195th
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,580
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1165 sqft
Now Offering Up to 6 Weeks Free! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
North Rose Hill
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters near I-405, downtown Bellevue and Google. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, playground and hot tub.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
The Carter
7508 159th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,630
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,980
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
979 sqft
Homes with energy-efficient kitchens, keyless entry, sliding barn doors and walk-in closets. Barely five minutes from Redmond Town Center, this pet-friendly community has bike storage, a fitness center and a rooftop lounge.
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
41 Units Available
South Juanita
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1228 sqft
Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Luxury community includes pool, racquetball court, sauna and tennis court. Located in Kirkland, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
14 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,774
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
1148 sqft
Close to Sammamish River Trail, The Stroll, Edge Skate Park, Redmond Town Center, Marymoor Park, Redmond Library, Trader Joe's. Amenities include a crossfit/yoga studio, movie theater with big-screen projector, dog-wash station, ski storage, electric charging stations, outdoor hot tub, bike storage.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
23 Units Available
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1247 sqft
Avalon North Creek features spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient in Bothell Mill Creek.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
17 Units Available
North Redmond
Avalon at Bear Creek
11305 183rd Pl NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1490 sqft
Just 2 miles from Highway 520 and Redmond's downtown area. This gated community has a heated pool, playground, and area for picnics and barbecue, among other amenities. Spacious homes have extra storage space.
