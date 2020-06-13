/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM
81 Accessible Apartments for rent in Woodinville, WA
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Town Center
14 Units Available
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,537
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,484
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,042
1024 sqft
Residents live in units with fireplace, ice maker, laundry and walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, conference room, elevator and game room. Located close to wineries, recreational activities, and the 522 and 405 freeways.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Town Center
21 Units Available
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,500
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1135 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Tenants can enjoy a grilling station, cyber cafe and hot tub on-site. Near DeYoung Park. Close to State Route 522. Within 20 miles of Seattle.
Results within 1 mile of Woodinville
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
Evergreen Hill
7 Units Available
Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,516
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
900 sqft
Kirkland City Park and the wineries near Sammamish River are within walking distance of this community. There's a business center, spa, hot tub, and picnic area onsite. Apartments feature granite countertops and hardwood flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Woodinville
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Redmond
14 Units Available
Triangle
16450 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,808
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,764
1174 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! A sophisticated, stylish downtown Redmond apartment community offering best-in-class amenities and sleek, boutique hotel-inspired interiors.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Juanita
25 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,694
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
881 sqft
Conveniently situated right off I-405. Apartments feature white cabinetry and spacious closets. Recently renovated with in-home laundry and hardwood floors. Green community with expansive, relaxing amenities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
$
South Juanita
32 Units Available
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1228 sqft
Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Luxury community includes pool, racquetball court, sauna and tennis court. Located in Kirkland, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
3 Units Available
Edition Apartments
18420 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Edition apartments offer modern luxury studio, open one bedroom, one bedroom, and two bedroom homes in the growing Bothell community.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
South Juanita
19 Units Available
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,986
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,733
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1216 sqft
Overlooking Lake Washington, this chic apartment community offers the best in modern living with Studio, one and two-bedroom homes. Situating you in the center of the uniquely energetic and laid-back waterfront town of Kirkland.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Kenmore
3 Units Available
Heron View
18249 73rd Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
854 sqft
Comfortably close to Lake Washington, experience the laid-back lifestyle of the Heron View Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Juanita
7 Units Available
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,870
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Juanita Beach Park, Juanita Bay, public transportation, Old Market Street Trail, Juanita Creek, Juanita Bay Montessori School. Amenities include an outdoor fireplace, fitness center, garage parking, patio area, onsite maintenance, clubhouse, courtyard, dark walnut cabinets, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Juanita
11 Units Available
Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,552
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,878
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near the beach and within three miles of major shopping centers and Willow Run Golf complex, these units offer Euro-style living with pet spas, skyline views and wide plank floors.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
South Juanita
12 Units Available
Salix Juanita Village
9740 NE 119th Way, Kirkland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1223 sqft
Just steps away from Juanita Beach and Lake Washington. Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy pool, clubhouse, coffee bar, gym, game room and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
10 Units Available
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1016 sqft
This upscale building is within walking distance of local pubs and dining and close to the wineries. Excellent Downtown Bothell location near the waterfront. Spacious interiors with a balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Redmond
64 Units Available
Blackbird
7601 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,460
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,727
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
889 sqft
Spread your wings at Blackbird, where elegant design meets optimal location amid the natural beauty of Downtown Redmond. Blackbird is a brand new, boutique apartment community in the heart of Redmond that brings elements from the outdoors in.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Redmond
26 Units Available
Station House
16550 NE 79th St., Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,692
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,458
900 sqft
Welcome to Station House, Redmond’s newest apartment community! Feel at home with upscale amenities including a state of the art fitness center, private courtyard with fire pits and grilling station, a high-end community lounge with a full
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Rose Hill
6 Units Available
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters near I-405, downtown Bellevue and Google. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, playground and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
Downtown Redmond
9 Units Available
Peloton
7435 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
915 sqft
Spacious apartments situated on the Sammamish River Trail. Upgraded interior finishes include stainless steel appliances, multi-directional lighting, and hardwood-style flooring. Close to Microsoft, Nintendo, and AT&T. Residents enjoy pool, gym, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Redmond
6 Units Available
The Luke
8280 164th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,745
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1039 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Redmond
10 Units Available
Elan Redmond Town Center
16325 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,699
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,923
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to the Sammamish River Trail and Downtown Redmond. Urban living with spacious interiors and large windows with stunning views. Homes offer dens, washers and dryers, and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Grass Lawn
21 Units Available
Olde Redmond Place
7001 Old Redmond Rd, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
908 sqft
Comfortable units with carpeting, vaulted ceilings, crown moulding, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with walking trails, a fitness center, and a sauna, located conveniently in Redmond.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
Moss Bay
8 Units Available
Westwater
221 1st St, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,795
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1340 sqft
Convenient downtown location just west of I-405. Waterfront property with spectacular views of the Olympic Mountains and Seattle's skyline. Hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a 24-hr gym.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Sammamish Valley
14 Units Available
Gates of Redmond
15325 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,380
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1018 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with many community features including a fitness center, sauna, playground, and basketball and tennis courts. Close to Regal Cinemas, Marymoor Park, and Redmond Town Center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Juanita
8 Units Available
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,707
1245 sqft
Pet-friendly two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens, fireplace, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy garage parking, bbq/grill area and package receiving. Near public transit, community park, schools. Easy access to I-405.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
2 Units Available
Emerald Crest
9611 NE 191st St, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
679 sqft
This community's apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood flooring, and stainless-steel appliances. All residents enjoy onsite parking along with a clubhouse and gym. The QFC supermarket and Pop Keeney Stadium are both convenient to the property.
Similar Pages
Woodinville 1 BedroomsWoodinville 2 BedroomsWoodinville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodinville 3 BedroomsWoodinville Accessible ApartmentsWoodinville Apartments with Balcony
Woodinville Apartments with GarageWoodinville Apartments with GymWoodinville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWoodinville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWoodinville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WA