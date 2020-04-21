4015 45th Street Court Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking some paid utils microwave furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

$1,500.00 per month - includes utilities



Approximately 1,200 square feet.



Furnished Studio living with private entrance, plenty of outside parking. Office space, ample storage, outdoor picnic area. Close to shopping, freeway and uptown Gig Harbor.



Full stove, Microwave and Refrigerator included. New cabinets, new floors. Bathroom has sink, toilet and shower - no tub.



Laundry room with Front loader washer / dryer included. Forced Air Electric Heat.



Water/Sewer/Garbage and Electric Included in Price. Tenant to pay for own cable.



Rent: $1,500.00

Refundable Security Deposit: $1,500.00

Refundable Pet Deposit: $500.00

Cleaning Fee of $150.00



Small, mature, housebroken pet (under 20 lbs) negotiable with approval of owner and a Refundable Pet Deposit.



We run a credit/criminal check on each applicant along with income/employment verification and landlord reference. Income requirement is 3X the monthly rent.



Contact 253-514-6520 to set up a showing.