Wollochet, WA
4015 45th Street Court Northwest
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:32 AM

4015 45th Street Court Northwest

4015 45th Street Court Northwest · (253) 514-6520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4015 45th Street Court Northwest, Wollochet, WA 98335

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
$1,500.00 per month - includes utilities

Approximately 1,200 square feet.

Furnished Studio living with private entrance, plenty of outside parking. Office space, ample storage, outdoor picnic area. Close to shopping, freeway and uptown Gig Harbor.

Full stove, Microwave and Refrigerator included. New cabinets, new floors. Bathroom has sink, toilet and shower - no tub.

Laundry room with Front loader washer / dryer included. Forced Air Electric Heat.

Water/Sewer/Garbage and Electric Included in Price. Tenant to pay for own cable.

Rent: $1,500.00
Refundable Security Deposit: $1,500.00
Refundable Pet Deposit: $500.00
Cleaning Fee of $150.00

Small, mature, housebroken pet (under 20 lbs) negotiable with approval of owner and a Refundable Pet Deposit.

We run a credit/criminal check on each applicant along with income/employment verification and landlord reference. Income requirement is 3X the monthly rent.

Contact 253-514-6520 to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 45th Street Court Northwest have any available units?
4015 45th Street Court Northwest has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4015 45th Street Court Northwest have?
Some of 4015 45th Street Court Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4015 45th Street Court Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
4015 45th Street Court Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 45th Street Court Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4015 45th Street Court Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 4015 45th Street Court Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 4015 45th Street Court Northwest does offer parking.
Does 4015 45th Street Court Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4015 45th Street Court Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 45th Street Court Northwest have a pool?
No, 4015 45th Street Court Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 4015 45th Street Court Northwest have accessible units?
No, 4015 45th Street Court Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 45th Street Court Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4015 45th Street Court Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4015 45th Street Court Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4015 45th Street Court Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
