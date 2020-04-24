All apartments in Wollochet
3615 East Bay Dr NW
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

3615 East Bay Dr NW

3615 East Bay Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3615 East Bay Drive Northwest, Wollochet, WA 98335

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Updated # bed 2.5 Bath Gig Harbor Rental on Wollochet Bay - Beautifully updated 3 bed, 2.5 bath home facing West, with unobstructed view of Wollochet Bay. Gourmet style kitchen with full SS appliances, abundant new cabinetry, and granite slab counters. Two sided has fireplace opening to living and dining rooms. Sun room. Master with western views of water and sunsets. Master has private full bath newly remodeled. Two additional beds up, and additional newly remodeled full bath with dual sinks.
Large two car garage, with built in shelving. Gas furnace and water heater. Large deck, with hot tub. Large parking area with room for boat, or RV. Yard care included. Pets negotiable, at owners discretion.

(RLNE5611111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 East Bay Dr NW have any available units?
3615 East Bay Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wollochet, WA.
What amenities does 3615 East Bay Dr NW have?
Some of 3615 East Bay Dr NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 East Bay Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
3615 East Bay Dr NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 East Bay Dr NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3615 East Bay Dr NW is pet friendly.
Does 3615 East Bay Dr NW offer parking?
Yes, 3615 East Bay Dr NW offers parking.
Does 3615 East Bay Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3615 East Bay Dr NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 East Bay Dr NW have a pool?
No, 3615 East Bay Dr NW does not have a pool.
Does 3615 East Bay Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 3615 East Bay Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 East Bay Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3615 East Bay Dr NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3615 East Bay Dr NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3615 East Bay Dr NW does not have units with air conditioning.

