3615 East Bay Dr NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Updated # bed 2.5 Bath Gig Harbor Rental on Wollochet Bay - Beautifully updated 3 bed, 2.5 bath home facing West, with unobstructed view of Wollochet Bay. Gourmet style kitchen with full SS appliances, abundant new cabinetry, and granite slab counters. Two sided has fireplace opening to living and dining rooms. Sun room. Master with western views of water and sunsets. Master has private full bath newly remodeled. Two additional beds up, and additional newly remodeled full bath with dual sinks.

Large two car garage, with built in shelving. Gas furnace and water heater. Large deck, with hot tub. Large parking area with room for boat, or RV. Yard care included. Pets negotiable, at owners discretion.



