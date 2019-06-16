All apartments in Wollochet
2802 12th Avenue Court North West
Last updated June 16 2019 at 4:48 PM

2802 12th Avenue Court North West

2802 12th Avenue Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2802 12th Avenue Court Northwest, Wollochet, WA 98335

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/911048?source=marketing*** Welcome to this beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex! With 1,012 sqft of open living space, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a storage/workshop area, this home will not last long! Located at the end of a quiet street, backs up to green space for added privacy, easy distance to freeway for commuting and travel, minutes to the Puget Sound and all of its recreation and beauty! Email our leasing team to schedule your viewing today! Step up and inside this great home and notice all that has been redone! The living room has a cozy fireplace and large windows for added natural light. The fantastic kitchen features white wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The dining area has french doors for access to the large deck. A convenient hall closet laundry is all ready to go with washer and dryer included. Down the hall is one bedroom and 2 bathrooms. The master boasts a slider door to the backyard with a patio for BBQ's and entertaining! The 2 car garage has a great storage and workshop area! Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in. Photos are of a similar unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 12th Avenue Court North West have any available units?
2802 12th Avenue Court North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wollochet, WA.
What amenities does 2802 12th Avenue Court North West have?
Some of 2802 12th Avenue Court North West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 12th Avenue Court North West currently offering any rent specials?
2802 12th Avenue Court North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 12th Avenue Court North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 2802 12th Avenue Court North West is pet friendly.
Does 2802 12th Avenue Court North West offer parking?
Yes, 2802 12th Avenue Court North West offers parking.
Does 2802 12th Avenue Court North West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2802 12th Avenue Court North West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 12th Avenue Court North West have a pool?
No, 2802 12th Avenue Court North West does not have a pool.
Does 2802 12th Avenue Court North West have accessible units?
No, 2802 12th Avenue Court North West does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 12th Avenue Court North West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2802 12th Avenue Court North West has units with dishwashers.
Does 2802 12th Avenue Court North West have units with air conditioning?
No, 2802 12th Avenue Court North West does not have units with air conditioning.
