2802 12th Avenue Court North West

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/911048?source=marketing*** Welcome to this beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex! With 1,012 sqft of open living space, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a storage/workshop area, this home will not last long! Located at the end of a quiet street, backs up to green space for added privacy, easy distance to freeway for commuting and travel, minutes to the Puget Sound and all of its recreation and beauty! Email our leasing team to schedule your viewing today! Step up and inside this great home and notice all that has been redone! The living room has a cozy fireplace and large windows for added natural light. The fantastic kitchen features white wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The dining area has french doors for access to the large deck. A convenient hall closet laundry is all ready to go with washer and dryer included. Down the hall is one bedroom and 2 bathrooms. The master boasts a slider door to the backyard with a patio for BBQ's and entertaining! The 2 car garage has a great storage and workshop area! Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in. Photos are of a similar unit.