Whatcom County, WA
4103 Stuart Cir
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:32 AM

4103 Stuart Cir

4103 Stuart Cir · (360) 384-4663
Location

4103 Stuart Cir, Whatcom County, WA 98248

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1820 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Beautiful new construction home in Sandy Point! Ocean vistas from your private deck and kitchen windows. Home offers 3 spacious bedrooms and two full baths, vaulted ceilings with open floor plan with great storage, newer appliances, plus AC. Master suite has an enormous walk in closet with private toilet and bath. Massive 2 bay garage. (One bay is the owners)Area amenities include community pool, club house and boat moorage.

Contact our office for a virtual tour link. 360-384-4663 EXT 1003

It is the policy of Optimus Property Management to not rent properties sight unseen. Availability dates are estimated dates and should be confirmed with the property manager. All information deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

*Final application review will be by the owners.

*Pictures may not depict property exactly as advertised. *

OPTIMUS PROPERTY SOLUTIONS
5711 Vista Dr., #101
Ferndale, WA 98248
(360) 384-4663

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4103 Stuart Cir have any available units?
4103 Stuart Cir has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4103 Stuart Cir have?
Some of 4103 Stuart Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4103 Stuart Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4103 Stuart Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4103 Stuart Cir pet-friendly?
No, 4103 Stuart Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whatcom County.
Does 4103 Stuart Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4103 Stuart Cir offers parking.
Does 4103 Stuart Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4103 Stuart Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4103 Stuart Cir have a pool?
Yes, 4103 Stuart Cir has a pool.
Does 4103 Stuart Cir have accessible units?
No, 4103 Stuart Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4103 Stuart Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4103 Stuart Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 4103 Stuart Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4103 Stuart Cir has units with air conditioning.
