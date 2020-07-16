All apartments in Whatcom County
2482 Autumnwood Ct.

2482 Autumnwood Court · (360) 820-8400
Location

2482 Autumnwood Court, Whatcom County, WA 98229

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2482 Autumnwood Ct. · Avail. Sep 4

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2482 Autumnwood Ct. Available 09/04/20 Beautiful Home in Serene Setting off Lakeway - Private tree lined driveway and serene setting home off Lakeway. Open flowing floor plan, newly remodeled kitchen w/ cabinets, floors, stainless steel appliances and granite slab counter tops. On the upper level are 3 good size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, master bedroom has in suite bathroom. Kitchen is open to dining area and family room. There is a utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups and a 3/4 bathroom on the 1st floor off of the living room. There is also a nice sized formal dining room and living room. Private back yard with deck & pond. Quiet location. Complete privacy. Great schools- Wade King, Fairhaven, Sehome.

No units are rented sight unseen. Rent rates, security deposits, and any specials are subject to change without notice at the discretion of management.

All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Availability dates are estimated dates and should always be verified with Roma Management.

A $55 fee is required for each application. A co-signer fee of $30 may be required. If approved, a $100 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

All units are non-smoking units.
Sorry, no pets.
Tenant Pays All Utilities

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5416038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

