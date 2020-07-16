Amenities

2482 Autumnwood Ct. Available 09/04/20 Beautiful Home in Serene Setting off Lakeway - Private tree lined driveway and serene setting home off Lakeway. Open flowing floor plan, newly remodeled kitchen w/ cabinets, floors, stainless steel appliances and granite slab counter tops. On the upper level are 3 good size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, master bedroom has in suite bathroom. Kitchen is open to dining area and family room. There is a utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups and a 3/4 bathroom on the 1st floor off of the living room. There is also a nice sized formal dining room and living room. Private back yard with deck & pond. Quiet location. Complete privacy. Great schools- Wade King, Fairhaven, Sehome.



All units are non-smoking units.

Sorry, no pets.

Tenant Pays All Utilities



No Pets Allowed



