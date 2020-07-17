Amenities

air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

407 Oregon Unit 222 Available 08/14/20 - 407 Oregon Unit 222

Wenatchee, WA 98801



**** AVAILABLE 8/7/20 Tours!!! *****



1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo located in Wenatchee.

Refrigerator, Electric Range , Air Conditioning-Central Irrigation, Water, Sewer, Garbage, Heat-Forced Air,

Sprinkler System-Auto on Timer

Lawncare Provided

***** Sorry no pets allowed.



$40 Application fee per person 18 and over.

Tenant is responsible for PUD and renters insurance.



Rent $995

Deposit $1095



In accordance with local and federal recommendations, our office is closed to the public. If you would like to schedule a tour, please call us at 509-888-8008 to schedule, and then confirm your Individual or couple tour. No more than 2 people per tour, with the understanding that we must keep the rule of 6 feet apart at the tour.



Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time, and we look forward to assisting you!



You can also submit an application on our website at www.wenatcheesbestrentals.com.



(RLNE5862190)