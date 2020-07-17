All apartments in Wenatchee
Find more places like 407 Oregon Unit 222.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wenatchee, WA
/
407 Oregon Unit 222
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

407 Oregon Unit 222

407 Oregon Street · (509) 888-8008 ext. 5098888008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

407 Oregon Street, Wenatchee, WA 98801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 407 Oregon Unit 222 · Avail. Aug 14

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
407 Oregon Unit 222 Available 08/14/20 - 407 Oregon Unit 222
Wenatchee, WA 98801

**** AVAILABLE 8/7/20 Tours!!! *****

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo located in Wenatchee.
Refrigerator, Electric Range , Air Conditioning-Central Irrigation, Water, Sewer, Garbage, Heat-Forced Air,
Sprinkler System-Auto on Timer
Lawncare Provided
***** Sorry no pets allowed.

$40 Application fee per person 18 and over.
Tenant is responsible for PUD and renters insurance.

Rent $995
Deposit $1095

In accordance with local and federal recommendations, our office is closed to the public. If you would like to schedule a tour, please call us at 509-888-8008 to schedule, and then confirm your Individual or couple tour. No more than 2 people per tour, with the understanding that we must keep the rule of 6 feet apart at the tour.

Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time, and we look forward to assisting you!

You can also submit an application on our website at www.wenatcheesbestrentals.com.

(RLNE5862190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Oregon Unit 222 have any available units?
407 Oregon Unit 222 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 407 Oregon Unit 222 have?
Some of 407 Oregon Unit 222's amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Oregon Unit 222 currently offering any rent specials?
407 Oregon Unit 222 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Oregon Unit 222 pet-friendly?
No, 407 Oregon Unit 222 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wenatchee.
Does 407 Oregon Unit 222 offer parking?
No, 407 Oregon Unit 222 does not offer parking.
Does 407 Oregon Unit 222 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 Oregon Unit 222 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Oregon Unit 222 have a pool?
No, 407 Oregon Unit 222 does not have a pool.
Does 407 Oregon Unit 222 have accessible units?
No, 407 Oregon Unit 222 does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Oregon Unit 222 have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 Oregon Unit 222 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 Oregon Unit 222 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 407 Oregon Unit 222 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 407 Oregon Unit 222?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverside 9
895 Riverside Dr
Wenatchee, WA 98801
600 Riverside
615 Piere St
Wenatchee, WA 98801

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ephrata, WAEllensburg, WA
Quincy, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Wenatchee Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity