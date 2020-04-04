All apartments in Wauna
9614 127th St Ct NW
9614 127th St Ct NW

(253) 858-7368
Location

9614 127th Street Court Northwest, Wauna, WA 98329

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9614 127th St Ct NW · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2239 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Sprawling 3 Bedroom Estate Rambler with View of the Sound - 3 bedroom 1.75 bath Rambler off Danforth, 2,239 sq ft, Large 3 car garage with additional garage/storage, built 1991, covered front porch and multi-level deck with view of the Puget Sound and Mt. Rainier, hardwood floors, kitchen featuring cooking island and large pantry, bay windows, recessed lighting, wood fireplace in living room, beautiful landscaping with sprinkler system. Basic landscaping service provided. Pets are Negotiable. This is a no Smoking Property.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

9614 127th St Ct NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98329

Rent: $2,200.00 / month
Deposit: $2,100.00
Tenant Screening Fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease

Available Now
Call for Appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368

(RLNE5659324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

