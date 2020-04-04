Amenities

Sprawling 3 Bedroom Estate Rambler with View of the Sound - 3 bedroom 1.75 bath Rambler off Danforth, 2,239 sq ft, Large 3 car garage with additional garage/storage, built 1991, covered front porch and multi-level deck with view of the Puget Sound and Mt. Rainier, hardwood floors, kitchen featuring cooking island and large pantry, bay windows, recessed lighting, wood fireplace in living room, beautiful landscaping with sprinkler system. Basic landscaping service provided. Pets are Negotiable. This is a no Smoking Property.



9614 127th St Ct NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98329



Rent: $2,200.00 / month

Deposit: $2,100.00

Tenant Screening Fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease



Available Now

Call for Appointment

