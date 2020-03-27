All apartments in Wauna
Last updated March 27 2020 at 10:58 AM

10219 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex)

10219 Creviston Drive Northwest · (253) 858-7368
Location

10219 Creviston Drive Northwest, Wauna, WA 98329

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10219 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) - Upper Apartment · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 977 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly remodeled, Upper Unit 2 Bedroom, bath Apartment - This upper unit is approx. 977 sq. ft and offers 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. This unit has been freshly updated. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven, and microwave. There are new laminate floors and fresh paint. The unit offers lots of natural light. One parking space in shared garage, and window A/C unit along with cadet heat. Water/Garbage Included. No Pets and No Smoking.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

10219 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Level of Duplex)
Gig Harbor, WA 98329

Rent: $1,200.00/ month
Deposit: $1,100.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5668855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10219 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) have any available units?
10219 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10219 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) have?
Some of 10219 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex)'s amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10219 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) currently offering any rent specials?
10219 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10219 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) pet-friendly?
No, 10219 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wauna.
Does 10219 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) offer parking?
Yes, 10219 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) does offer parking.
Does 10219 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10219 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10219 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) have a pool?
No, 10219 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) does not have a pool.
Does 10219 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) have accessible units?
No, 10219 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) does not have accessible units.
Does 10219 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) have units with dishwashers?
No, 10219 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10219 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10219 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex) has units with air conditioning.
