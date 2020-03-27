10219 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex)

Amenities
Freshly remodeled, Upper Unit 2 Bedroom, bath Apartment - This upper unit is approx. 977 sq. ft and offers 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. This unit has been freshly updated. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven, and microwave. There are new laminate floors and fresh paint. The unit offers lots of natural light. One parking space in shared garage, and window A/C unit along with cadet heat. Water/Garbage Included. No Pets and No Smoking.
www.mcnallymanagement.com
10219 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Level of Duplex)
Gig Harbor, WA 98329
Rent: $1,200.00/ month
Deposit: $1,100.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available
Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5668855)