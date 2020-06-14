Apartment List
64 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Washougal, WA

Finding an apartment in Washougal that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Lookout at the Ridge
232 W Lookout Ridge Dr, Washougal, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,142
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1510 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lookout at the Ridge Apartment Homes for rent. We offer beautiful views of Mt. Hood and the Columbia River Gorge and is located in Washougal's prestigious Lookout Ridge Neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Parc East
4290 Addy Street, Washougal, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
725 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Parc East Apartments in Washougal, Washington, offers pet friendly two bedroom apartments. Our spacious homes feature black and silver appliances, wood-style flooring, large patios, and detached garages.
Results within 1 mile of Washougal
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
8 Units Available
Terrace at River Oaks
3009 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Camas, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1009 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrace at River Oaks in Camas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
River View Apartments
3003 NE 3rd Ave, Camas, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River View Apartments in Camas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Washougal
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Gresham-Northeast
12 Units Available
Alvista 23
3181 NE 23rd St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,289
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1178 sqft
Recently renovated complex and units right across the street from Mount Hood Community College. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, and washer and dryers in apartments. Coffee bar, fire pit, gym, pool and hot tub available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Gresham-Northeast
7 Units Available
The Groves
3500 NE 17th St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,170
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1029 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Gresham-Northeast
7 Units Available
Campbell Park
2897 NE Rene Ave, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
879 sqft
Campbell Park Apartments in Gresham, Oregon, offers beautifully designed vintage and remodeled two-bedroom townhomes and apartment flats.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
1 Unit Available
Kings Meadow Apartments
2079 Southwest 257th Avenue, Troutdale, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
985 sqft
Kings Meadow is conveniently located within minutes of I-84, Mt. Hood Community College, Downtown Troutdale and Reynolds High School.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
2 Units Available
Hampton Heights
518 SW 257th Ave, Troutdale, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
975 sqft
Welcome to Hampton Heights Apartment Homes in Troutdale, Oregon where you will experience a community unlike any other.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Gresham-Northeast
Contact for Availability
Royal Greens Apartments
2124 NE 19th St, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1787 sqft
A location tucked away inside the beautiful Gresham Golf Course, Royal Greens is a boutique community with only 90 apartment homes, Royal Greens is surrounded by green fields and waterways, delivering a higher standard for peaceful apartment living.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane
205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane, Troutdale, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
DISCLAIMER: WE NO LONGER ADVERTISE OUR LISTINGS ON CRAIGSLIST; IF YOU SEE ONE OF OUR LISTINGS ON THAT SITE PLEASE FLAG IT AS A FALSE AD.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
603 SE Harlow Ave
603 Southeast Harlow Avenue, Troutdale, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
908 sqft
Adorable, Bright and Charming 2 Bedroom Bungalow - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1664640?source=marketing Just the right size for cozy living.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3231 NW Julia Street
3231 Northwest Julia Street, Camas, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1120 sqft
3231 NW Julia Street Available 07/01/20 Charming One Level Camas Home - Must see to appreciate this cute home. Many updates throughout. Vaulted ceilings. Open concept. Private backyard with garden beds. AC. Camas schools! (RLNE4492695)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3617 NE Quince Way
3617 NE Quince Way, Camas, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2132 sqft
Brand New 4-bedrrom / 2.5-bath in Camas - Beautiful brand new 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Camas near Woodburn Elementary School. (HOME COMES UNFURNISHED) - 4-bedrooms - 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4271 NW Sage Loop
4271 Northwest Sage Loop, Camas, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1860 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome - $2200 p.m - Property Id: 179797 A spacious, well laid out, open-plan townhome for rent available by November 30! This house meets ADA requirements! Hardwood floors on the entire first floor.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1026 W Historic Columbia River Hwy
1026 West Historic Columbia River Highway, Troutdale, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1365 sqft
Rowhouse in Troutdale - COVID-19 DISCLOSURE: Despite the health crisis, we understand that the need for new housing is not something everyone can put on hold. During this time, we will be continuing home tours.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3647 NW Orchard Ct
3647 Northwest Orchard Court, Camas, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1195 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, Huge 2 Bed apartment with Sunset Views - Property Id: 242786 This is a large, upscale, open apartment in a beautiful neighborhood.

1 of 24

Last updated March 10 at 02:00pm
1 Unit Available
1520 Southeast Henkle Road
1520 Southeast Henkle Road, Multnomah County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
950 sqft
HALF OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT! This gorgeous ranch style home features a living room with laminate flooring, dining room with wood flooring and cozy kitchen with wood flooring, range and fridge. Both bedrooms have wood flooring.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Gresham-Northeast
1 Unit Available
2950 NE 23rd St. #86
2950 Northeast 23rd Street, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
650 sqft
East Wind Apartment Homes! Beautiful remodeled two Bedroom with Granite counter-tops and open floor plan.
Results within 10 miles of Washougal
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:22am
40 Units Available
192nd West Lofts
2220 SE 192nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,425
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1027 sqft
192nd West Lofts offers you a retreat into nature in Fisher's Landing East – a multi-faceted neighborhood of Vancouver, Washington.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Fisher - Mill Plain - Fisher's Village
22 Units Available
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,994
1280 sqft
Community offers pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature air conditioning, microwave and washer and dryer. Located close to Camas Meadows Golf Club, Lacamas Lake and Lacamas Heritage Trail.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Fisher's Landing East
9 Units Available
Eight Towncenter
16900 SE 26th Dr, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,150
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,244
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1043 sqft
A community where convenience is key. Round-the-clock maintenance and a 24-hour concierge and gym. Recently renovated apartments have patios or balconies and washers and dryers. Lots of shopping and dining options close by.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bennington
8 Units Available
Millennium Park
621 SE 168th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,016
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,181
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1005 sqft
A beautiful, park-like community near the area's best shopping. Each home features a carport, washer and dryer, and updated layouts with a balcony or patio. Cats only. Near public transportation and wheelchair accessible.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mt. Hood
10 Units Available
The Arden
765 SE Mount Hood Hwy, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,266
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1139 sqft
Lush grounds include a BBQ and picnic area. Units with full-sized washers and dryers, Energy Star appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets. Easy commute to Downtown Portland.
City Guide for Washougal, WA

Washougal sits in between the Washougal River and the mighty Columbia River. The Native Americans had it right: Washougal means the place of the "rushing water."

Washougal is a city in Clark County, Washington, with a population of 14,095, according to the 2010 U.S. Census. The city was incorporated in 1908 so it has a rich and interesting history that you can learn more about when you move into your new house rental here! It's located on the Washington side of the Columbia River and is a scenic wonderland with the lowlands and gorgeous prairie leading up to the Columbia River Gorge. You can see Mount Hood rising out of the Cascade Mountains in the background. A breathtaking sight! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Washougal, WA

Finding an apartment in Washougal that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

