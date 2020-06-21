All apartments in Washougal
1414 B E 6TH

1414 E Street · (509) 276-2919
Location

1414 E Street, Washougal, WA 98671

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1414 B E 6TH · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1472 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single level living duplex - A newly built 2019, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,472 square foot duplex in Deer Park. This home has a wonderful open floor concept. The kitchen has stainless steel appliance and a wonderful island...that opens to your dining/living room area. There is a washer and dryer behind solid core doors that keeps the house quiet when in use. There is vinyl laminate flooring in the living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. Gas forced air central heat and a/c keep the whole home comfortable whatever the weather. The 2 car attached garage with opener will keep you safe and dry in the rain and snow along with providing some room for extra storage. Enjoy the patio in the front of the house and the fenced in back yard. The sprinkler system will keep the lawn lush and green. Utilities included in rent are water/sewer, garbage and lawn service. Sorry no pets. The rent is $1,600.00/month. First month. Last month and Deposit are required to get into this beautiful home.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4946432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 B E 6TH have any available units?
1414 B E 6TH has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1414 B E 6TH have?
Some of 1414 B E 6TH's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 B E 6TH currently offering any rent specials?
1414 B E 6TH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 B E 6TH pet-friendly?
No, 1414 B E 6TH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washougal.
Does 1414 B E 6TH offer parking?
Yes, 1414 B E 6TH does offer parking.
Does 1414 B E 6TH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1414 B E 6TH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 B E 6TH have a pool?
No, 1414 B E 6TH does not have a pool.
Does 1414 B E 6TH have accessible units?
No, 1414 B E 6TH does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 B E 6TH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 B E 6TH has units with dishwashers.
Does 1414 B E 6TH have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1414 B E 6TH has units with air conditioning.
