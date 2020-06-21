1414 B E 6TH

Amenities

Single level living duplex - A newly built 2019, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,472 square foot duplex in Deer Park. This home has a wonderful open floor concept. The kitchen has stainless steel appliance and a wonderful island...that opens to your dining/living room area. There is a washer and dryer behind solid core doors that keeps the house quiet when in use. There is vinyl laminate flooring in the living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. Gas forced air central heat and a/c keep the whole home comfortable whatever the weather. The 2 car attached garage with opener will keep you safe and dry in the rain and snow along with providing some room for extra storage. Enjoy the patio in the front of the house and the fenced in back yard. The sprinkler system will keep the lawn lush and green. Utilities included in rent are water/sewer, garbage and lawn service. Sorry no pets. The rent is $1,600.00/month. First month. Last month and Deposit are required to get into this beautiful home.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4946432)