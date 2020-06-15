Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

7806 NE 61st Circle Available 07/23/20 Spacious 3BD Townhome in Great Vancouver Mall Location! New Carpet & Low Maintenance Yard! - Showings Start 7/23/20



This one won't last long! Located just minutes from the Vancouver Mall, this town home is in an ideal location; I-205, SR-500, and PDX are just a short distance away from this community!



Enter to find brand new carpet throughout the home. The great room style living & dining room and kitchen, combined with the large windows, make for an open space perfect for entertaining or relaxing. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space and the fridge, stove, and dishwasher are all included. There is also a powder room on this level, and access to the single car garage.



Upstairs you'll find all three well sized bedrooms, included the spacious master! The master bedroom also features and walk in closet and large master bathroom with walk-in shower. JA



**THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE RESPECT THE PRIVACY OF THE TENANT AND DO NOT TRESPASS ONTO THE PROPERTY. Thank you in advance for your cooperation!

Visit www.TMGnorthwest.com to apply today or view additional vacancies!



School District: Vancouver (www.vansd.org)



*Please note: photos may not accurately reflect the layout or finishes for this unit. Actual finishes and/or features may vary. Owner/agent assumes no responsibility for discrepancies between pictures and final product. Please conduct a self-tour to view the property.



(RLNE4857453)