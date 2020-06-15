All apartments in Walnut Grove
Find more places like 7806 NE 61st Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walnut Grove, WA
/
7806 NE 61st Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

7806 NE 61st Circle

7806 Northeast 61st Circle · (360) 892-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Walnut Grove
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7806 Northeast 61st Circle, Walnut Grove, WA 98662
Walnut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7806 NE 61st Circle · Avail. Jul 23

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1486 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
7806 NE 61st Circle Available 07/23/20 Spacious 3BD Townhome in Great Vancouver Mall Location! New Carpet & Low Maintenance Yard! - Showings Start 7/23/20

This one won't last long! Located just minutes from the Vancouver Mall, this town home is in an ideal location; I-205, SR-500, and PDX are just a short distance away from this community!

Enter to find brand new carpet throughout the home. The great room style living & dining room and kitchen, combined with the large windows, make for an open space perfect for entertaining or relaxing. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space and the fridge, stove, and dishwasher are all included. There is also a powder room on this level, and access to the single car garage.

Upstairs you'll find all three well sized bedrooms, included the spacious master! The master bedroom also features and walk in closet and large master bathroom with walk-in shower. JA

**THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE RESPECT THE PRIVACY OF THE TENANT AND DO NOT TRESPASS ONTO THE PROPERTY. Thank you in advance for your cooperation!
Visit www.TMGnorthwest.com to apply today or view additional vacancies!

School District: Vancouver (www.vansd.org)

*Please note: photos may not accurately reflect the layout or finishes for this unit. Actual finishes and/or features may vary. Owner/agent assumes no responsibility for discrepancies between pictures and final product. Please conduct a self-tour to view the property.

(RLNE4857453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7806 NE 61st Circle have any available units?
7806 NE 61st Circle has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7806 NE 61st Circle have?
Some of 7806 NE 61st Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7806 NE 61st Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7806 NE 61st Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7806 NE 61st Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7806 NE 61st Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut Grove.
Does 7806 NE 61st Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7806 NE 61st Circle does offer parking.
Does 7806 NE 61st Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7806 NE 61st Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7806 NE 61st Circle have a pool?
No, 7806 NE 61st Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7806 NE 61st Circle have accessible units?
No, 7806 NE 61st Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7806 NE 61st Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7806 NE 61st Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 7806 NE 61st Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7806 NE 61st Circle has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7806 NE 61st Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Walnut Grove 3 BedroomsWalnut Grove Apartments with Garage
Walnut Grove Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWalnut Grove Apartments with Parking
Walnut Grove Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, OR
Aloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, OR
Happy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAKeizer, ORSandy, ORBattle Ground, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity