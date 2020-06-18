All apartments in Walla Walla
Find more places like 608 N Roosevelt #101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walla Walla, WA
/
608 N Roosevelt #101
Last updated April 10 2020 at 1:39 PM

608 N Roosevelt #101

608 N Roosevelt St · (509) 526-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Walla Walla
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

608 N Roosevelt St, Walla Walla, WA 99362

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 608 N Roosevelt #101 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 849 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
608 N Roosevelt #101 Available 05/08/20 608 Roosevelt #101 - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE ARE UNABLE TO SHOW THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING. ONCE THIS UNIT HAS BEEN VACATED, WE WILL RECORD AND UPLOAD A VIDEO WALKTHROUGH. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT SKING@WINDERMERE.COM.

2 bed 2 bath Groundfloor Condo located at the Vineyard Condominimums, built in 1972, Remodeled in 2017, Features: Central Heat and AC, coin op laundry at complex, carport, access to seasonal swimming pool. Water, sewer, and garbage included with rent. Tenant responsible for electric, and gas service. No Pets, No Students.
Apply with Windermere Property Manangement at www.wallarentals.com

Tenants required to carry liability insurance. For more details, please visit www.wallarentals.com click on Tenants and then Required Liability Insurance.

WPM does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3112970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 N Roosevelt #101 have any available units?
608 N Roosevelt #101 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 608 N Roosevelt #101 have?
Some of 608 N Roosevelt #101's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 N Roosevelt #101 currently offering any rent specials?
608 N Roosevelt #101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 N Roosevelt #101 pet-friendly?
No, 608 N Roosevelt #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walla Walla.
Does 608 N Roosevelt #101 offer parking?
Yes, 608 N Roosevelt #101 does offer parking.
Does 608 N Roosevelt #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 N Roosevelt #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 N Roosevelt #101 have a pool?
Yes, 608 N Roosevelt #101 has a pool.
Does 608 N Roosevelt #101 have accessible units?
No, 608 N Roosevelt #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 608 N Roosevelt #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 N Roosevelt #101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 608 N Roosevelt #101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 608 N Roosevelt #101 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 608 N Roosevelt #101?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lion's Gate
2222 E Isaacs Ave
Walla Walla, WA 99362
Kingsgate East and The Village
1950 Melrose St
Walla Walla, WA 99362
Kingsgate East
625 Wellington Ave
Walla Walla, WA 99362

Similar Pages

Walla Walla 2 BedroomsWalla Walla Apartments with Balcony
Walla Walla Apartments with GarageWalla Walla Apartments with Parking
Walla Walla Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kennewick, WAPasco, WA
College Place, WALa Grande, OR
Pendleton, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Whitman College
Columbia Basin College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity