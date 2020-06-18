Amenities

608 N Roosevelt #101 Available 05/08/20 608 Roosevelt #101 - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE ARE UNABLE TO SHOW THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING. ONCE THIS UNIT HAS BEEN VACATED, WE WILL RECORD AND UPLOAD A VIDEO WALKTHROUGH. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT SKING@WINDERMERE.COM.



2 bed 2 bath Groundfloor Condo located at the Vineyard Condominimums, built in 1972, Remodeled in 2017, Features: Central Heat and AC, coin op laundry at complex, carport, access to seasonal swimming pool. Water, sewer, and garbage included with rent. Tenant responsible for electric, and gas service. No Pets, No Students.

