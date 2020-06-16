Amenities

in unit laundry garage air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

356 S 3rd. St. Available 06/20/20 **PENDING APPLICATIONS** Turn of the century home - Built in 1900 this home has lots of character, custom woodwork, lots of windows, antique doors, basement for storage and so much more. A short walk to downtown shopping, restaurants, schools, etc makes it a great location. The pictures don't do this home justice, call today to see it in person!



1 year lease required, pet on approval.



Professionally managed by Coldwell Banker First Realtors 509-525-0820.

www.wallawallarentals.biz

rent@cbfr.biz



"Coldwell Banker First Realtors does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency."



Coldwell Banker First Realtors requires tenants to obtain renters insurance and/or liability insurance for losses to personal property due to theft, fire, water damage, pipe leaks and the like. Tenants are required to provide proof of such insurance before move in and over the duration of your tenancy.



(RLNE4837451)