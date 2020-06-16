All apartments in Walla Walla
Find more places like 356 S 3rd. St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walla Walla, WA
/
356 S 3rd. St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

356 S 3rd. St.

356 S 3rd Ave · (509) 525-0820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Walla Walla
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

356 S 3rd Ave, Walla Walla, WA 99362

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 356 S 3rd. St. · Avail. Jun 20

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1684 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
356 S 3rd. St. Available 06/20/20 **PENDING APPLICATIONS** Turn of the century home - Built in 1900 this home has lots of character, custom woodwork, lots of windows, antique doors, basement for storage and so much more. A short walk to downtown shopping, restaurants, schools, etc makes it a great location. The pictures don't do this home justice, call today to see it in person!

1 year lease required, pet on approval.

Professionally managed by Coldwell Banker First Realtors 509-525-0820.
www.wallawallarentals.biz
rent@cbfr.biz

"Coldwell Banker First Realtors does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency."

Coldwell Banker First Realtors requires tenants to obtain renters insurance and/or liability insurance for losses to personal property due to theft, fire, water damage, pipe leaks and the like. Tenants are required to provide proof of such insurance before move in and over the duration of your tenancy.

(RLNE4837451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 S 3rd. St. have any available units?
356 S 3rd. St. has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 356 S 3rd. St. have?
Some of 356 S 3rd. St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 356 S 3rd. St. currently offering any rent specials?
356 S 3rd. St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 S 3rd. St. pet-friendly?
No, 356 S 3rd. St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walla Walla.
Does 356 S 3rd. St. offer parking?
Yes, 356 S 3rd. St. does offer parking.
Does 356 S 3rd. St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 356 S 3rd. St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 S 3rd. St. have a pool?
No, 356 S 3rd. St. does not have a pool.
Does 356 S 3rd. St. have accessible units?
No, 356 S 3rd. St. does not have accessible units.
Does 356 S 3rd. St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 356 S 3rd. St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 356 S 3rd. St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 356 S 3rd. St. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 356 S 3rd. St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lion's Gate
2222 E Isaacs Ave
Walla Walla, WA 99362
Kingsgate East and The Village
1950 Melrose St
Walla Walla, WA 99362

Similar Pages

Walla Walla 2 BedroomsWalla Walla Apartments with Balcony
Walla Walla Apartments with GarageWalla Walla Apartments with Parking
Walla Walla Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kennewick, WAPasco, WA
College Place, WALa Grande, OR
Pendleton, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Whitman College
Columbia Basin College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity