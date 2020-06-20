216 Bellevue Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

216 Bellevue Avenue *Five Bedrooms/Two Baths, Gas Fireplace, Covered Patio* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO WATCH THE VIDEO WALK THROUGH BELOW AND VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT SKING@WINDERMERE.COM



Single family updated home built in 1940. Home features central AC/heat on ground level (no AC in basement or 2nd floor - baseboard heat in basement and 2nd floor), gas insert fireplace in living room, fridge, stove, dishwasher and washer/dryer hook-ups, single car garage, partially fenced backyard and covered patio. Tenant responsible for power, water/sewer/garbage, gas (fireplace only) and yard care. Pets negotiable, no students.



Apply with Windermere Property Management at www.wallarentals.com



Tenants required to carry liability insurance. For more details please visit www.wallarentals.com, click on Tenants and then Required Liability Insurance.



WPM does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency.



(RLNE5785799)