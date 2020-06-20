All apartments in Walla Walla
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

216 Bellevue Ave

216 North Bellevue Street · (509) 526-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

216 North Bellevue Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 216 Bellevue Ave · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
216 Bellevue Avenue *Five Bedrooms/Two Baths, Gas Fireplace, Covered Patio* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO WATCH THE VIDEO WALK THROUGH BELOW AND VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT SKING@WINDERMERE.COM

Single family updated home built in 1940. Home features central AC/heat on ground level (no AC in basement or 2nd floor - baseboard heat in basement and 2nd floor), gas insert fireplace in living room, fridge, stove, dishwasher and washer/dryer hook-ups, single car garage, partially fenced backyard and covered patio. Tenant responsible for power, water/sewer/garbage, gas (fireplace only) and yard care. Pets negotiable, no students.

Apply with Windermere Property Management at www.wallarentals.com

Tenants required to carry liability insurance. For more details please visit www.wallarentals.com, click on Tenants and then Required Liability Insurance.

WPM does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency.

(RLNE5785799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Bellevue Ave have any available units?
216 Bellevue Ave has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 216 Bellevue Ave have?
Some of 216 Bellevue Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Bellevue Ave currently offering any rent specials?
216 Bellevue Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Bellevue Ave pet-friendly?
No, 216 Bellevue Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walla Walla.
Does 216 Bellevue Ave offer parking?
Yes, 216 Bellevue Ave does offer parking.
Does 216 Bellevue Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Bellevue Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Bellevue Ave have a pool?
No, 216 Bellevue Ave does not have a pool.
Does 216 Bellevue Ave have accessible units?
No, 216 Bellevue Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Bellevue Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Bellevue Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Bellevue Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 216 Bellevue Ave has units with air conditioning.
