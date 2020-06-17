1122 W Elm St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1122 W Elm Street *Low Maintenance Yard, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Covered Deck and Lots of Storage* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE ARE UNABLE TO SHOW THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING. ONCE THIS HOME HAS BEEN VACATED, WE WILL RECORD AND UPLOAD A VIDEO WALKTHROUGH. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT SKING@WINDERMERE.COM.



Single-family home built in 1920, features central AC and gas heat, fir wood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances including: gas stove, fridge and microwave, washer and dryer, covered patio, wood deck and fenced backyard. Single car garage with manual door, best used as storage or work area. Shed also available for storage. Fenced backyard consists of low-maintenance, native plants. Tenant may use drip-irrigated planter boxes in backyard. Tenant responsible for watering plants, as needed--mowing not necessary. Owner will have plants trimmed/cleaned up as needed. Tenant responsible for water, sewer, garbage, gas and power. No students. Pets negotiable. Apply with Windermere Property Management at www.wallarentals.com



Tenants required to carry liability insurance. For more details please visit www.wallarentals.com, click on Tenants and then Required Liability Insurance.



WPM does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency.



(RLNE5522412)