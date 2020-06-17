All apartments in Walla Walla
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

1122 W Elm St.

1122 West Elm Street · (509) 526-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1122 West Elm Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1122 W Elm St. · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 956 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1122 W Elm Street *Low Maintenance Yard, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Covered Deck and Lots of Storage* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE ARE UNABLE TO SHOW THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING. ONCE THIS HOME HAS BEEN VACATED, WE WILL RECORD AND UPLOAD A VIDEO WALKTHROUGH. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT SKING@WINDERMERE.COM.

Single-family home built in 1920, features central AC and gas heat, fir wood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances including: gas stove, fridge and microwave, washer and dryer, covered patio, wood deck and fenced backyard. Single car garage with manual door, best used as storage or work area. Shed also available for storage. Fenced backyard consists of low-maintenance, native plants. Tenant may use drip-irrigated planter boxes in backyard. Tenant responsible for watering plants, as needed--mowing not necessary. Owner will have plants trimmed/cleaned up as needed. Tenant responsible for water, sewer, garbage, gas and power. No students. Pets negotiable. Apply with Windermere Property Management at www.wallarentals.com

Tenants required to carry liability insurance. For more details please visit www.wallarentals.com, click on Tenants and then Required Liability Insurance.

WPM does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency.

(RLNE5522412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 W Elm St. have any available units?
1122 W Elm St. has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1122 W Elm St. have?
Some of 1122 W Elm St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 W Elm St. currently offering any rent specials?
1122 W Elm St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 W Elm St. pet-friendly?
No, 1122 W Elm St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walla Walla.
Does 1122 W Elm St. offer parking?
Yes, 1122 W Elm St. does offer parking.
Does 1122 W Elm St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1122 W Elm St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 W Elm St. have a pool?
No, 1122 W Elm St. does not have a pool.
Does 1122 W Elm St. have accessible units?
No, 1122 W Elm St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 W Elm St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 W Elm St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1122 W Elm St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1122 W Elm St. has units with air conditioning.
