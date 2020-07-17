All apartments in Walla Walla
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1041 Pomona St

1041 Pomona Street · No Longer Available
Location

1041 Pomona Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1041 Pomona St Available 08/14/20 1041 Pomona St, Walla Walla WA - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.

3 bed 2 bath home built in 1900. Features: Central Heat and AC, Pets Negotiable, washer and dryer, street parking, partial fenced back yard, tenant responsible for all utilities and mowing of back yard, owner pays for front yard mowing. No Students.

Due now:
Holding Deposit: $273.75

Due the Day Prior to Lease Start Date:
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $400
Security Deposit: $421.25
Administrative Move-In Fee: $50
*First Month's Rent: $1095
Insurance Fee: $12 (due the day prior to move in, unless the tenant provides proof of their own insurance) Tenants required to carry liability insurance. For more details, please visit www.wallarentals.com, click on Tenants and then Required Liability Insurance.
Pets negotiable, subject to a pet deposit/pet fee. For more information, please visit https://www.wallarentals.com/faq

*If the lease does not start on the 1st of the month, tenant will receive a rent credit in the second month.

Apply with Windermere Property Management at www.wallarentals.com

WPM does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency.

(RLNE2447021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 Pomona St have any available units?
1041 Pomona St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walla Walla, WA.
What amenities does 1041 Pomona St have?
Some of 1041 Pomona St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 Pomona St currently offering any rent specials?
1041 Pomona St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 Pomona St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1041 Pomona St is pet friendly.
Does 1041 Pomona St offer parking?
No, 1041 Pomona St does not offer parking.
Does 1041 Pomona St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1041 Pomona St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 Pomona St have a pool?
No, 1041 Pomona St does not have a pool.
Does 1041 Pomona St have accessible units?
No, 1041 Pomona St does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 Pomona St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1041 Pomona St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1041 Pomona St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1041 Pomona St has units with air conditioning.
