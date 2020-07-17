Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1041 Pomona St Available 08/14/20 1041 Pomona St, Walla Walla WA - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.



3 bed 2 bath home built in 1900. Features: Central Heat and AC, Pets Negotiable, washer and dryer, street parking, partial fenced back yard, tenant responsible for all utilities and mowing of back yard, owner pays for front yard mowing. No Students.



Due now:

Holding Deposit: $273.75



Due the Day Prior to Lease Start Date:

Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $400

Security Deposit: $421.25

Administrative Move-In Fee: $50

*First Month's Rent: $1095

Insurance Fee: $12 (due the day prior to move in, unless the tenant provides proof of their own insurance) Tenants required to carry liability insurance. For more details, please visit www.wallarentals.com, click on Tenants and then Required Liability Insurance.

Pets negotiable, subject to a pet deposit/pet fee. For more information, please visit https://www.wallarentals.com/faq



*If the lease does not start on the 1st of the month, tenant will receive a rent credit in the second month.



Apply with Windermere Property Management at www.wallarentals.com



WPM does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency.



