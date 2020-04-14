8104 SW Hawthorne Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

Affordable waterfront property in great neighborhood! 2 bed, 1 bath cottage with open floor plan and wood/pellet burning stove in living room. East-facing sunrise water views from your front porch, living room, dining room and kitchen! Watch the ferries and cargo ships go by from your front porch or spacious deck. Great location in quiet neighborhood with easy access to north end ferry. Walk down your staircase to a large grassy area right on the water's edge, with plenty of room for fire pit, storing your boats, beach combing, and so much more! Washer/Dryer in home. Pets welcome.



See more photos at:

https://www.zillow.com/homes/for_sale/48776025_zpid/47.468577,-122.433314,47.466703,-122.437402_rect/17_zm/



Contact for viewing or questions concerning the listing:



Jan Neutz, Property Manager

VMI Property Management

jneutz@vmipropertymanagement.com

206-463-4864