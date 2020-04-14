All apartments in Vashon
8104 SW Hawthorne Ln

8104 Southwest Hawthorne Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8104 Southwest Hawthorne Lane, Vashon, WA 98070
Vashon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fire pit
range
Unit Amenities
Affordable waterfront property in great neighborhood! 2 bed, 1 bath cottage with open floor plan and wood/pellet burning stove in living room. East-facing sunrise water views from your front porch, living room, dining room and kitchen! Watch the ferries and cargo ships go by from your front porch or spacious deck. Great location in quiet neighborhood with easy access to north end ferry. Walk down your staircase to a large grassy area right on the water's edge, with plenty of room for fire pit, storing your boats, beach combing, and so much more! Washer/Dryer in home. Pets welcome.

See more photos at:
https://www.zillow.com/homes/for_sale/48776025_zpid/47.468577,-122.433314,47.466703,-122.437402_rect/17_zm/

Contact for viewing or questions concerning the listing:

Jan Neutz, Property Manager
VMI Property Management
jneutz@vmipropertymanagement.com
206-463-4864

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8104 SW Hawthorne Ln have any available units?
8104 SW Hawthorne Ln doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 8104 SW Hawthorne Ln have?
Some of 8104 SW Hawthorne Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8104 SW Hawthorne Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8104 SW Hawthorne Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8104 SW Hawthorne Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8104 SW Hawthorne Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8104 SW Hawthorne Ln offer parking?
No, 8104 SW Hawthorne Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8104 SW Hawthorne Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8104 SW Hawthorne Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8104 SW Hawthorne Ln have a pool?
No, 8104 SW Hawthorne Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8104 SW Hawthorne Ln have accessible units?
No, 8104 SW Hawthorne Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8104 SW Hawthorne Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8104 SW Hawthorne Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8104 SW Hawthorne Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8104 SW Hawthorne Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
