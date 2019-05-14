25616 Bates Walk SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to Paradise Cove!

Waterfront Bates Walk home available for 1 year lease. 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 baths. First house on Bates Walk - a row of walk-in homes - with parking very close by. Views from nearly every room in the house! Deck on second floor. Fireplace. Washer/Dryer. Miles of walking on beach, gorgeous view of beautiful Colvos Passage.



Available August 1, 2019



Please call or send email for an appointment to view the house. Also, please view our rental criteria on our website https:\\vmi.manageproperty.com under "potential tenants"



Jan Neutz

VMI Property Mangement

206-463-4864

jneutz@vmi.manageproperty.com