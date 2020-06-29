Amenities
This University Place home is approx. 1195 sq. ft. and is situated on a large lot. The yard is partially fenced. This home offers two bedrooms and one bathroom. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher and opens to a dining area. The spacious living room features a fireplace and there is a bonus room off the living room offering extra space. One car attached garage, washer and dryer hook ups, No Smoking and Pets Negotiable.
www.mcnallymanagement.com
8803 37th Street W
University Place, WA 98466
Rent: $1,695.00/ month
Deposit: $1,595.00
Flat Fee for Sewer $58.00/mo.
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available
Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management
(RLNE5126835)