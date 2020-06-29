All apartments in University Place
8803 37th Street W
8803 37th Street W

8803 37th Street West · No Longer Available
Location

8803 37th Street West, University Place, WA 98466
University Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 bedroom 1 bathroom Rambler in University Place - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Rambler in University Place
This University Place home is approx. 1195 sq. ft. and is situated on a large lot. The yard is partially fenced. This home offers two bedrooms and one bathroom. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher and opens to a dining area. The spacious living room features a fireplace and there is a bonus room off the living room offering extra space. One car attached garage, washer and dryer hook ups, No Smoking and Pets Negotiable.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

8803 37th Street W
University Place, WA 98466

Rent: $1,695.00/ month
Deposit: $1,595.00
Flat Fee for Sewer $58.00/mo.
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE5126835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

