w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace range

This University Place home is approx. 1195 sq. ft. and is situated on a large lot. The yard is partially fenced. This home offers two bedrooms and one bathroom. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher and opens to a dining area. The spacious living room features a fireplace and there is a bonus room off the living room offering extra space. One car attached garage, washer and dryer hook ups, No Smoking and Pets Negotiable.



www.mcnallymanagement.com



8803 37th Street W

University Place, WA 98466



Rent: $1,695.00/ month

Deposit: $1,595.00

Flat Fee for Sewer $58.00/mo.

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available Now

Please call for Viewing

(253)858-7368

