University Place, WA
5927 97th Avenue Court West
Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:55 PM

5927 97th Avenue Court West

5927 97th Avenue Court West · No Longer Available
Location

5927 97th Avenue Court West, University Place, WA 98467
University Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice Rambler home in Desired Neighborhood in University Place! 3 bd. 2ba. Master bedroom has french doors leading out to the backyard patio. Master bath has a walk in closet. Freshly painted throughout. Spacious Family room and living room. Ceiling fans throughout. Home will go fast. Walking distance to Chambers Bay. First $2250, Last $2250 & Deposit $2250 required upon move in. App $50. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED!! Home will be ready for move in by 2/7/2020. Additional $135 Landscaping charge with rent per month.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5927 97th Avenue Court West have any available units?
5927 97th Avenue Court West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 5927 97th Avenue Court West have?
Some of 5927 97th Avenue Court West's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5927 97th Avenue Court West currently offering any rent specials?
5927 97th Avenue Court West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5927 97th Avenue Court West pet-friendly?
Yes, 5927 97th Avenue Court West is pet friendly.
Does 5927 97th Avenue Court West offer parking?
No, 5927 97th Avenue Court West does not offer parking.
Does 5927 97th Avenue Court West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5927 97th Avenue Court West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5927 97th Avenue Court West have a pool?
No, 5927 97th Avenue Court West does not have a pool.
Does 5927 97th Avenue Court West have accessible units?
No, 5927 97th Avenue Court West does not have accessible units.
Does 5927 97th Avenue Court West have units with dishwashers?
No, 5927 97th Avenue Court West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5927 97th Avenue Court West have units with air conditioning?
No, 5927 97th Avenue Court West does not have units with air conditioning.
