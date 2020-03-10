All apartments in University Place
Find more places like 5615 78th Ave. Ct. W..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Place, WA
/
5615 78th Ave. Ct. W.
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

5615 78th Ave. Ct. W.

5615 78th Avenue Court West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5615 78th Avenue Court West, University Place, WA 98467
University Place

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Desirable UP Custom 4 bedroom Home - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $2,883.00
Available: Now
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $2,883.00
Non-Refundable Admin Fee $250.00
Renters Insurance Required

Description;
This beautiful 2-story custom home has it all: Master & luxury bathroom with jetted tub and walk-in closet; spacious kitchen, walk-in pantry, island cooktop & wall mount oven/micro; laundry room all on main floor. Gas furnace, air purifier, A/C, architectural comp roof and Hardi-Plank siding. Situated on a cul-de-sac with a huge back yard adjacent to a Green belt. For the adventurers, walk down to the creek to see the animals and find the wildlife. Check it out!

Our pet policy allows for 1 cat or dog, 45 lbs max.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE4001705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5615 78th Ave. Ct. W. have any available units?
5615 78th Ave. Ct. W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 5615 78th Ave. Ct. W. have?
Some of 5615 78th Ave. Ct. W.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5615 78th Ave. Ct. W. currently offering any rent specials?
5615 78th Ave. Ct. W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5615 78th Ave. Ct. W. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5615 78th Ave. Ct. W. is pet friendly.
Does 5615 78th Ave. Ct. W. offer parking?
Yes, 5615 78th Ave. Ct. W. offers parking.
Does 5615 78th Ave. Ct. W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5615 78th Ave. Ct. W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5615 78th Ave. Ct. W. have a pool?
No, 5615 78th Ave. Ct. W. does not have a pool.
Does 5615 78th Ave. Ct. W. have accessible units?
No, 5615 78th Ave. Ct. W. does not have accessible units.
Does 5615 78th Ave. Ct. W. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5615 78th Ave. Ct. W. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5615 78th Ave. Ct. W. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5615 78th Ave. Ct. W. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West
University Place, WA 98466
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W
University Place, WA 98466

Similar Pages

University Place 1 BedroomsUniversity Place 2 Bedrooms
University Place Apartments with Washer-DryerUniversity Place Dog Friendly Apartments
University Place Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WA
Lake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College