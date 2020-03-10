5615 78th Ave. Ct. W.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Desirable UP Custom 4 bedroom Home - Offered By:

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160



Rental Terms:

Rent: $2,883.00

Available: Now

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $2,883.00

Non-Refundable Admin Fee $250.00

Renters Insurance Required



Description;

This beautiful 2-story custom home has it all: Master & luxury bathroom with jetted tub and walk-in closet; spacious kitchen, walk-in pantry, island cooktop & wall mount oven/micro; laundry room all on main floor. Gas furnace, air purifier, A/C, architectural comp roof and Hardi-Plank siding. Situated on a cul-de-sac with a huge back yard adjacent to a Green belt. For the adventurers, walk down to the creek to see the animals and find the wildlife. Check it out!



Our pet policy allows for 1 cat or dog, 45 lbs max.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.



You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 www.spinnakerpm.com



(RLNE4001705)