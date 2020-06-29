Amenities

4902 - 76th Ave Ct W Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 3 car garage Home In University Place!! 4902 76th Ave Ct W University Place!! - Beautiful home in desired location of University Place. Home is located in cul-de-sac with large open room and a fully fenced in yard. Featuring 4 bedrooms/ 2.5 bathroom, eat in kitchen, spacious cabinets, freshly painted throughout. Home has a patio in the back for entertaining and a large 3 car garage. This home will go quickly. First Months Rent $2400, and Last $2400 & Deposit $2400 required at move in. Additional monthly landscaping fee of $135 applied to lease. App Fee: $50 per person RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED!!



