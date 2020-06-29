All apartments in University Place
4902 - 76th Ave Ct W
4902 - 76th Ave Ct W

4902 76th Avenue Court West · No Longer Available
Location

4902 76th Avenue Court West, University Place, WA 98467
University Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4902 - 76th Ave Ct W Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 3 car garage Home In University Place!! 4902 76th Ave Ct W University Place!! - Beautiful home in desired location of University Place. Home is located in cul-de-sac with large open room and a fully fenced in yard. Featuring 4 bedrooms/ 2.5 bathroom, eat in kitchen, spacious cabinets, freshly painted throughout. Home has a patio in the back for entertaining and a large 3 car garage. This home will go quickly. First Months Rent $2400, and Last $2400 & Deposit $2400 required at move in. Additional monthly landscaping fee of $135 applied to lease. App Fee: $50 per person RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED!!

(RLNE3203012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4902 - 76th Ave Ct W have any available units?
4902 - 76th Ave Ct W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
Is 4902 - 76th Ave Ct W currently offering any rent specials?
4902 - 76th Ave Ct W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4902 - 76th Ave Ct W pet-friendly?
Yes, 4902 - 76th Ave Ct W is pet friendly.
Does 4902 - 76th Ave Ct W offer parking?
Yes, 4902 - 76th Ave Ct W offers parking.
Does 4902 - 76th Ave Ct W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4902 - 76th Ave Ct W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4902 - 76th Ave Ct W have a pool?
No, 4902 - 76th Ave Ct W does not have a pool.
Does 4902 - 76th Ave Ct W have accessible units?
No, 4902 - 76th Ave Ct W does not have accessible units.
Does 4902 - 76th Ave Ct W have units with dishwashers?
No, 4902 - 76th Ave Ct W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4902 - 76th Ave Ct W have units with air conditioning?
No, 4902 - 76th Ave Ct W does not have units with air conditioning.
