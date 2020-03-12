3630 Olympic Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The Perfect Home with an Amazing View of Puget Sound in an incredible School District! - HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Take $500 off the pro-rated rent or first month's rent (which either comes first) when you sign the lease. This credit cannot be applied to any other move-in fees associated with this home. This is a one time credit.



Outstanding view of Puget Sound w/ this amazing 4 Bed + Walkout Finished Basement/ 2 bath craftsman style home built on a hill high enough to see the water off the deck & in the family room. This gorgeous home features bamboo & oak hardwood flooring w/ some tile and carpet in different rooms. Two fireplaces (both wood-burning), ceiling fans, upgraded kitchen cabinets, flooring, and countertops you are sure to fall in love! Located in the UP-School District known for the highest rankings with 9 / 10. Washer & Dryer is included



Rent: $2,395.00 and Deposit is $2,350.00.



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets are subject to approval and will require a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet).



(RLNE4679134)