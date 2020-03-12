All apartments in University Place
University Place, WA
3630 Olympic Blvd
3630 Olympic Blvd

3630 Olympic Boulevard West · No Longer Available
University Place
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3630 Olympic Boulevard West, University Place, WA 98466
University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Perfect Home with an Amazing View of Puget Sound in an incredible School District! - HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Take $500 off the pro-rated rent or first month's rent (which either comes first) when you sign the lease. This credit cannot be applied to any other move-in fees associated with this home. This is a one time credit.

Outstanding view of Puget Sound w/ this amazing 4 Bed + Walkout Finished Basement/ 2 bath craftsman style home built on a hill high enough to see the water off the deck & in the family room. This gorgeous home features bamboo & oak hardwood flooring w/ some tile and carpet in different rooms. Two fireplaces (both wood-burning), ceiling fans, upgraded kitchen cabinets, flooring, and countertops you are sure to fall in love! Located in the UP-School District known for the highest rankings with 9 / 10. Washer & Dryer is included

Rent: $2,395.00 and Deposit is $2,350.00.

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets are subject to approval and will require a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet).

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE4679134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3630 Olympic Blvd have any available units?
3630 Olympic Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 3630 Olympic Blvd have?
Some of 3630 Olympic Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3630 Olympic Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3630 Olympic Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 Olympic Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3630 Olympic Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3630 Olympic Blvd offer parking?
No, 3630 Olympic Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3630 Olympic Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3630 Olympic Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 Olympic Blvd have a pool?
No, 3630 Olympic Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3630 Olympic Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3630 Olympic Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3630 Olympic Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3630 Olympic Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3630 Olympic Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3630 Olympic Blvd has units with air conditioning.
