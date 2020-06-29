3521 Grandview Dr W

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Rambler in Desirable University Place - Offered By:

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160



Rental Terms:

Rent: $1,925.00

Available: NOW

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $1,925.00

Admin Fee: $250.00

Renters Insurnace Required



One level living in this lovely brick 4 bedroom 1.75 bath rambler with a 2-car garage, gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Relax in the living room with a wood-burning fireplace and picturesque views of the sunset. Adding to the experience is the bonus living space/rec room. Newer appliances in a well-appointed galley kitchen, a private fully fenced backyard with patio and covered outdoor space along with extra storage in the shed. A large floor plan has plenty of room for creative living at over 1500 sq. ft. Fantastic University Place location close to coveted UP schools, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Chambers Bay Park & more!



Pet policy allows for 1 pet up to 25lbs.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one months rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.



You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

www.spinnakerpm.com



(RLNE5322255)