3413 71st Ave Ct W

Welcome to this great 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex! With 1,496 sqft of open living space, vaulted ceilings, fireplace and large deck, new faucets, countertops & backsplashes throughout, this home will not last long! Located in a 55 plus community, nestled in a quiet neighborhood, in a park-like setting adjacent to greenbelt! Walking distance to the library, Whole Foods and Trader Joe's! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing today!



Step inside this beautiful home and notice the neutral paint colors and vaulted ceilings into the open-layout concept of the great room. The living room boasts a cozy fireplace with tile surround and wood mantle and has a slider door for access to the large deck. The backyard is ideal for BBQ's and gatherings and has a new composite deck with aluminum rail system.



The fantastic kitchen features a black appliances, almond cabinets, and eat-in dining area for easy entertaining.



A bedroom with a bathroom are on the first floor for added convenience. A closet laundry area is all ready to go with washer and dryer hook-ups.



The master bedroom is upstairs with its own en suite bathroom. Manager lives on site and takes care of all lawn maintenance!



No smoking, please. Sorry, no pets! First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,725, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

