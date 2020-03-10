All apartments in University Place
Find more places like 3329 Bridgeport Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Place, WA
/
3329 Bridgeport Way
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

3329 Bridgeport Way

3329 Bridgeport Way West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University Place
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3329 Bridgeport Way West, University Place, WA 98466
University Place

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
University Place Duplex, roomate needed - Property Id: 229353

Excellent location and schools, next to Whole Foods and everything, lower level of 2 story duplex unit. Need tenants for downstairs (Upstairs is rented). Downstairs: total of 950 sft, very large bedroom and family/living room, kitchen, full bathroom, dining room, closets, separate entrance from upstairs, and unit is separated from upstrairs. Very large parking off the street on the back of the duplex. Rent $975, with water and sewage included in rent, application fee is $45 per adult. security deposit $975, unit available in March 2020 1st week. For viewing please call Richard 707-515-9099.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229353
Property Id 229353

(RLNE5586896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3329 Bridgeport Way have any available units?
3329 Bridgeport Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 3329 Bridgeport Way have?
Some of 3329 Bridgeport Way's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3329 Bridgeport Way currently offering any rent specials?
3329 Bridgeport Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3329 Bridgeport Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3329 Bridgeport Way is pet friendly.
Does 3329 Bridgeport Way offer parking?
Yes, 3329 Bridgeport Way offers parking.
Does 3329 Bridgeport Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3329 Bridgeport Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3329 Bridgeport Way have a pool?
No, 3329 Bridgeport Way does not have a pool.
Does 3329 Bridgeport Way have accessible units?
No, 3329 Bridgeport Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3329 Bridgeport Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3329 Bridgeport Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3329 Bridgeport Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3329 Bridgeport Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West
University Place, WA 98466
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W
University Place, WA 98466

Similar Pages

University Place 1 BedroomsUniversity Place 2 Bedrooms
University Place 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUniversity Place Apartments with Washer-Dryer
University Place Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WA
Lake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College