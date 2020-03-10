3329 Bridgeport Way

Amenities

University Place Duplex, roomate needed



Excellent location and schools, next to Whole Foods and everything, lower level of 2 story duplex unit. Need tenants for downstairs (Upstairs is rented). Downstairs: total of 950 sft, very large bedroom and family/living room, kitchen, full bathroom, dining room, closets, separate entrance from upstairs, and unit is separated from upstrairs. Very large parking off the street on the back of the duplex. Rent $975, with water and sewage included in rent, application fee is $45 per adult. security deposit $975, unit available in March 2020 1st week. For viewing please call Richard 707-515-9099.

