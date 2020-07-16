166 Apartments for rent in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Union Hill-Novelty Hill
22651 NE Alder Crest Dr Unit 101
22651 Northeast Alder Crest Drive, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1389 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pretty and spacious, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Apartment home property rental in the Union Hill-Novelty Hill, Redmond.
Results within 1 mile of Union Hill-Novelty Hill
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
Southeast Redmond
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,858
1424 sqft
Enjoy beautifully manicured grounds and gardens in a pet-friendly community featuring a concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Luxurious units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Right next to Sportsman Park.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Bear Creek
9411 177th Place NE #2
9411 177th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1285 sqft
PRIME REDMOND LOCATION - This bright and spacious townhome located within the desirable Ashford Park II neighborhood features a wonderful open floor plan with beautiful wood floors. Freshly painted through out and new flooring in kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Bear Creek
17826 NE 95th Ct
17826 Northeast 95th Court, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1410 sqft
Townhome With Attached extra deep garage. Fenced Yard. Avondale Rd. area. Black Granite kitchen. End unit backs to greenbelt.
Results within 5 miles of Union Hill-Novelty Hill
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
17 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Triangle
16450 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,634
1174 sqft
A sophisticated, stylish downtown Redmond apartment community offering best-in-class amenities and sleek, boutique hotel-inspired interiors. All in a convenient, vibrant location that lets you live, work and play with unparalleled luxury and ease.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
Crossroads
Madison Bellevue
825 156th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,714
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,182
974 sqft
The Madison Bellevue Apartments in Bellevue, Washington. Features newly renovated apartments, stainless steel appliances, private patio or balcony, in-home washer and dryer and plenty of closet space.
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated July 16 at 12:27 AM
$
138 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,615
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1130 sqft
This brand new community of 300 studio, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes puts you at the nexus between excitement and tranquility.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
26 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Avignon Townhomes
15890 NE 98th Way, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1478 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Sammamish River, Power Line Trail, Redmond Middle School, Meadow Park, Overlake Christian Preschool, Sammamish Valley, Sammamish River Trail, Redmond Regional Library. Amenities include pool and spa, play area, poolside fireplace and TV, 24-hour fitness center, reflecting pond, conference room.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
51 Units Available
Northeast Bellevue
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,525
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,833
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,574
1044 sqft
High-rise living with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and the Empire State Building. Rooftop terrace, oversized windows, balconies, and self-controlled heating and A/C. On-site superintendent.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
18 Units Available
Overlake
Onyx
4850 156th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,679
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,724
1346 sqft
Right next to Microsoft. Close to Highway 520, Nintendo of America, Cascadia Montessori School, Marymoor Park, Bellevue Golf Course, Sammamish Valley, Redmond Town Center. Amenities include 2 tennis courts, basketball court, heated pool, play area, 2 dry-cedar saunas, newly renovated interiors.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
The Luke
8280 164th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,575
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1039 sqft
We are now offering self-guided and touchless tours by appointment only! Contact us to schedule your tour today!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
$
15 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,664
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
1148 sqft
Close to Sammamish River Trail, The Stroll, Edge Skate Park, Redmond Town Center, Marymoor Park, Redmond Library, Trader Joe's. Amenities include a crossfit/yoga studio, movie theater with big-screen projector, dog-wash station, ski storage, electric charging stations, outdoor hot tub, bike storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:51 AM
$
10 Units Available
Northeast Bellevue
Redmond Court
14629 NE 37th Pl, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
832 sqft
Close to Highway 520, Overlake Plaza, Highland Middle School, Interlake High, Microsoft Campus, 520 Hiking Trail. On the 221 and 242 bus routes. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, rentable cabana, playground, outdoor spa, game room, and heated outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:51 AM
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,400
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,813
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1197 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Heron Rookery, Dudley Carter Park, Burke Gilman Trail, Marymoor Dog Park, Trader Joe's, QFC, Redmond Town Center, Highway 520, Redmond Transit Center. Pet-friendly apartments with kayak and bike rentals, indoor parking garage, island kitchens, theater room, outdoor hot tub.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 16 at 12:51 AM
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Veloce
8102 161st Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,592
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
1050 sqft
Close to Redmond Regional Library, Edge Skate Park, Downtown Central Park, Heron Rookery, Redmond Town Center, Trader Joe's, Sammamish River, Burke Gilman Trail, Redmond Transit Center, Redmond Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, theater room, in-unit laundry, bike rentals.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:51 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Old Town Lofts
16175 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,730
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Across from Redmond Central Park. Resident clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and package receiving services. Laundry area, stainless steel appliances, and spacious walk-in closets in every unit.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:51 AM
5 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Chelsea Square
16340 NE 83rd St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1196 sqft
Located within minutes of the Redmond Town Center and right next to the Transit Center. These recently renovated units feature classic hardwood and carpet flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Pool, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
13 Units Available
Idylwood
Archstone Redmond Lakeview
4250 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1000 sqft
Located right on Lake Sammamish. Close to All Nations Montessori, Sammamish Valley, Idylwood Park, Ardmore Elementary, Microsoft, North Bellevue Community Center, Nintendo Softward. Pet-friendly apartments with sundeck, fitness center, dock with accessible boat moorage, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 16 at 12:14 AM
13 Units Available
Willows-Rose Hill
The Summit
14820 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1004 sqft
Luxury apartment community features units with granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale amenities include package receiving, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub for relaxation and convenience. Proximity to SR-520 and Downtown Redmond.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
9 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Ravello
16180 NE 80th St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,560
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1012 sqft
This community's amenities include bike storage, on-site laundry and a clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Heron Rookery and Redmond Square are both just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
7 Units Available
SAMM Apartments
22845 SE 1st Pl, Sammamish, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1233 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Soaring Eagle Regional Park. Community offers rooftop deck, parlor with billiards and fitness center. Apartments feature multiple closets, keyless entry, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
The Carter
7508 159th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,985
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
979 sqft
Homes with energy-efficient kitchens, keyless entry, sliding barn doors and walk-in closets. Barely five minutes from Redmond Town Center, this pet-friendly community has bike storage, a fitness center and a rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
18 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Allez
8397 158th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,620
693 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
1037 sqft
Modern apartment building by the Sammamish River in Downtown Redmond, near shops such as Macy's and REI. Amenities focus on health and sports, including a state-of-the-art workout center, bike bar and personal trainer sessions.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
55 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Blackbird
7601 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,520
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,606
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,369
889 sqft
Spread your wings at Blackbird, where elegant design meets optimal location amid the natural beauty of Downtown Redmond. Blackbird is a brand new, boutique apartment community in the heart of Redmond that brings elements from the outdoors in.
City Guide for Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA

The environmentalist and nature-conscious residents of the evergreen-thick Novelty Hill probably don't know that the region was actually a logging center for decades. Lumberjacks notoriously frequented the area's local bordello, which was later lost among the sea of current developments.

The population of the unincorporated areas known as Union Hill and Novelty Hill has exploded since 2000. East Novelty Hill saw growth around 70%, mostly because of big master-planned developments; locals even joke that the orange traffic cone should be the official symbol. Big tracts of houses, condominiums, and apartment complexes are in growing pockets that are still surrounded by horse ranches, farms, and big stands of timber. Places like Redmond Ridge are becoming distinct neighborhoods and are good places to search for 3 bedroom apartments to rent. The legendary outdoor recreational opportunities of the foothills of the Cascade mountains are at your doorstep. Bigfoot sightings help keep the cats nervous and staying inside. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Union Hill-Novelty Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

