2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:26 PM
164 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Union Hill-Novelty Hill
10515 221st Ln NE, Unit 203
10515 221st Lane Northeast, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1089 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedroom - CEDAR PARK at REDMOND RIDGE - HIGHLY sought after Redmond Ridge!! Two bedroom, end unit with lots of light and large one car garage with plenty of storage. Covered Trex deck.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
8 Units Available
Southeast Redmond
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1143 sqft
Enjoy beautifully manicured grounds and gardens in a pet-friendly community featuring a concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Luxurious units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Right next to Sportsman Park.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
17 Units Available
North Redmond
Avalon at Bear Creek
11305 183rd Pl NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1110 sqft
Just 2 miles from Highway 520 and Redmond's downtown area. This gated community has a heated pool, playground, and area for picnics and barbecue, among other amenities. Spacious homes have extra storage space.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
22 Units Available
Willows-Rose Hill
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1041 sqft
How does FREE RENT sound?Mention this coupon to our leasing specialists and live up to ONE MONTH FREE!! Virtual, live, and self-guided tours available!**Offer valid on select apartments only with July lease start dates.
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 PM
9 Units Available
Bear Creek
Heights At Bear Creek Apartments
17771 NE 90th St, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1038 sqft
Sleek apartments with large closets and plush carpeting. Lots of community offerings, including a barbecue area, fitness center and covered parking. Exercise and play sports at nearby Hartman Park.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Bear Creek
9805 Avondale Rd NE Apt L138
9805 Avondale Road Northeast, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
823 sqft
Move-in special!!! 1st full month free! This lovely two Bedroom, two-bathroom Condo is full of amazing upgrades and is now available for move-in! Unit features: - Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Bear Creek
9411 177th Place NE #2
9411 177th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1285 sqft
PRIME REDMOND LOCATION - This bright and spacious townhome located within the desirable Ashford Park II neighborhood features a wonderful open floor plan with beautiful wood floors. Freshly painted through out and new flooring in kitchen.
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Bear Creek
18012 Ne 94th Ct
18012 Northeast 94th Court, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1274 sqft
2 bed 2.5 bath 1,274 sq feet townhouse in lovely Ashford Park, Redmond. (180th Ave NE & Avondale Rd NE). 10 minutes drive to MS main campus, and 5 minutes to Redmond downtown. Rent per month. End-unit with detached one car garage.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
26 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Avignon Townhomes
15890 NE 98th Way, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1196 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Power Line Trail, Redmond Middle School, Meadow Park, Overlake Christian Preschool, Sammamish Valley, Sammamish River Trail, Redmond Regional Library. Amenities include pool and spa, play area, poolside fireplace and TV, 24-hour fitness center, reflecting pond, conference room.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
51 Units Available
Northeast Bellevue
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,574
1044 sqft
High-rise living with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and the Empire State Building. Rooftop terrace, oversized windows, balconies, and self-controlled heating and A/C. On-site superintendent.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
13 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
The Luke
8280 164th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1039 sqft
We are now offering self-guided and touchless tours by appointment only! Contact us to schedule your tour today!
Last updated July 15 at 08:53 PM
10 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Veloce
8102 161st Ave NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
1050 sqft
Close to Redmond Regional Library, Edge Skate Park, Downtown Central Park, Heron Rookery, Redmond Town Center, Trader Joe's, Sammamish River, Burke Gilman Trail, Redmond Transit Center, Redmond Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, theater room, in-unit laundry, bike rentals.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
32 Units Available
Overlake
eaves Redmond Campus
15606 NE 40th St, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,017
1005 sqft
Great Redmond Apartments sit just across the road from Microsoft's headquarters. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, walk-in closets, and granite counters. This is a pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
30 Units Available
Overlake
Avalon Esterra Park
2690 152nd Ave NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1140 sqft
Brand new units include gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, recessed lighting, and two-tone designer paint. Attentive staff, spacious courtyard, two-story fitness center, bike shop, and pet spa. Convenient location for accessing SR-520.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
13 Units Available
Idylwood
Archstone Redmond Lakeview
4250 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1000 sqft
Located right on Lake Sammamish. Close to All Nations Montessori, Sammamish Valley, Idylwood Park, Ardmore Elementary, Microsoft, North Bellevue Community Center, Nintendo Softward. Pet-friendly apartments with sundeck, fitness center, dock with accessible boat moorage, in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
26 Units Available
Idylwood
AVA Esterra Park
15301 NE Turing St, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1130 sqft
AVA is a new living space, minutes from it all. With original features in every home and creative spaces throughout , you have it made in Redmond.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
8 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Avalon ParcSquare
16080 NE 85th St, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1105 sqft
Awesome downtown Redmond location. Modern apartments with gourmet kitchens, bright and open floor plans and huge walk-in closets. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, classy clubhouse and on-site hair salon.
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
138 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1130 sqft
This brand new community of 300 studio, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes puts you at the nexus between excitement and tranquility.
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
13 Units Available
Willows-Rose Hill
The Summit
14820 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1004 sqft
Luxury apartment community features units with granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale amenities include package receiving, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub for relaxation and convenience. Proximity to SR-520 and Downtown Redmond.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
14 Units Available
Northeast Bellevue
The Lakes Apartments
14710 NE 40th St, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1177 sqft
Woodlands, in-property streams and amenities that boast a 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, and media room. Homes feature options to upgrade your life with granite counters, spiral staircases and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Ravello
16180 NE 80th St, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1012 sqft
This community's amenities include bike storage, on-site laundry and a clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Heron Rookery and Redmond Square are both just minutes away.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
75 Units Available
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St., Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1001 sqft
** We have brand new, never lived in homes! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in person tour! (In person tours are by appointment only)** Welcome to Parkside by Lincoln Property Company – a thoughtfully designed collection of high-tech
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
18 Units Available
Overlake
Onyx
4850 156th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
901 sqft
Right next to Microsoft. Close to Highway 520, Nintendo of America, Cascadia Montessori School, Marymoor Park, Bellevue Golf Course, Sammamish Valley, Redmond Town Center. Amenities include 2 tennis courts, basketball court, heated pool, play area, 2 dry-cedar saunas, newly renovated interiors.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
22 Units Available
Grass Lawn
Olde Redmond Place
7001 Old Redmond Rd, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
908 sqft
Comfortable units with carpeting, vaulted ceilings, crown moulding, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with walking trails, a fitness center, and a sauna, located conveniently in Redmond.
