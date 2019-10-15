8726 236th Avenue NE

Amenities

Beautiful home in a fantastic Redmond Ridge neighborhood. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features an open floor plan with bright light throughout. Gourmet kitchen has granite countertops and new appliances. Spacious home with bonus room, office, open study upstairs, 3 car garage and A/C unit. Huge master with large walk-in and 5 piece master bath. Close to some of the best schools the area has to offer. Great location close to parks, trails and shopping. Don't miss this opportunity. No pets.