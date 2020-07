Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Two Bedroom - CEDAR PARK at REDMOND RIDGE - HIGHLY sought after Redmond Ridge!! Two bedroom, end unit with lots of light and large one car garage with plenty of storage. Covered Trex deck. Upgraded cherry floors in living room & dining room, gas fireplace, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar. Master suite with walk-in closet & private bath. Separate laundry room with additional storage & high end washer/dryer. Close to Microsoft Connector.



Deposit equal to one months rent



Please call Debbie to View!



206-999-0336



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4227988)