apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
166 Apartments for rent in Tukwila, WA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Thorndyke
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,246
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
938 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
67 Units Available
Tukwila Urban Center
Airmark Apartments
223 Andover Park East, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,338
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,816
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,819
905 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and Grand Blanc. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool with deck. Soundproofing for each unit. High-ceilings, maple cabinetry, and recessed lighting in each home.
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
5 Units Available
Tukwila Hill
Foster Creek
15110 MacAdam Rd S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
935 sqft
Carpeted units with step-down living rooms and fireplaces. Just off the I-5/I-405 interchange in Tukwila, minutes from Westfield Southcenter, IKEA, and all of Downtown Renton. On-site laundry facilities.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
9 Units Available
Foster Greens
13865 Interurban Ave S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
918 sqft
Pet-friendly units have fireplace and in unit laundry. Resident have access to gym, pool, sauna, and basketball court. Close proximity to Seattle-Tacoma Airport and Southcenter Mall and just a short distance to major highways.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
3 Units Available
McMicken
Sunnydale
15805 40th Pl S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,372
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
908 sqft
Modern apartments have large kitchens with breakfast bars and energy efficient appliances. Parking included, with covered parking available. Easy access to I-5, I-405 and several public transit routes.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Tukwila Hill
6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1
6503 South 153rd Street, Tukwila, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Tukwila
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
6 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,441
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1076 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
Last updated January 21 at 11:39pm
Contact for Availability
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Foster Commons
5700 S 129th St, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
864 sqft
Easy access to the I-5 and SeaTac Airport. Units feature hardwood and carpet flooring, refrigerator, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Fireplace and laundry facilities in each unit. Carport, guest parking and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Dunlap
9201 Spear Place South
9201 Spear Place South, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,220
2030 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant and spacious 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental located in the very walkable Dunlap neighborhood in Seattle, just minutes of commute
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
17714 46th Ave S
17714 46th Avenue South, SeaTac, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
3 Bed 1.5 Bath Nice Mountain View Upstairs - Property Id: 213768 3 Bedroom nice with Mount rainier view Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213768 Property Id 213768 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5889887)
Last updated July 11 at 02:21am
1 Unit Available
South Beacon Hill
3725 S Cloverdale St
3725 South Cloverdale Street, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1630 sqft
Available Now! Completely renovated home with new paint, flooring, windows and much more. The first level includes open living room with new hardwood floors and tons of natural light.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rainier View
5634 S Leo St Unit B
5634 South Leo Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
900 sqft
Charming Lower Level Duplex in Lakeridge Area - **** APP PENDING **** Welcome to this Lakeridge home tucked away in a woodsy copse. Includes an updated bathroom, kitchen, hardwood flooring, and appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Tukwila
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
5 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
19 Units Available
DRIFTWOOD APARTMENTS
1610 W James Pl, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,326
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
806 sqft
Apartments with Excellent Service Driftwood Apartments has set our standards high to offer you the ultimate apartment living experience and an uncompromising level of service.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
2 Units Available
The Aviator apartments
10408 SE 174th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A Location Fit for Anyone Only about 11 miles southeast of Seattle, Aviator Apartments is located in the prestigious Winsper neighborhood of Renton.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
17 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,349
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1005 sqft
47 Acres of Serene Country Living Within the emerald embrace of the Green River lies Signature Pointe Apartments, 47 acres of serene country living centrally located in the heart of Kent, WA.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
16 Units Available
Genesee
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,485
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
968 sqft
Stylish architecture meets comfort with these apartments featuring granite countertops, fully-fitted kitchen range, and walk-in closets. Just off Fauntleroy Way SW, community benefits include clubhouse, parking, gym, and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly environment with elevator service.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
41 Units Available
Yesler Terrace
Batik Apartments
123 Broadway, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,860
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1050 sqft
Located near the downtown area, Pioneer Square and Capitol Hill. This high-rise community boasts luxury amenities. Each apartment offers modern amenities, including modern kitchens, spacious floor plans and lots of storage.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
17 Units Available
Fairmount Park
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
942 sqft
Close to the West Seattle Stadium, Seattle City Park, West Seattle Family YMCA, Trader Joe's, and Jefferson Square Mall. A Built Green building.Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location with a Penthouse Lounge, new firepit area, energy-efficient appliances, and private underground parking.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Cascade
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,483
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1181 sqft
Avaya Trails wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1178 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,301
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kently Pointe wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
950 sqft
With quick access to Interstate 5 and Highway 167, and only minutes from local amenities such as LA Fitness and Starbucks, these apartments feature in-unit laundry, internet connection, and 24-hour maintenance team.
