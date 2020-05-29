All apartments in Tracyton
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

6272 Alexis Drive NE

6272 Alexis Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6272 Alexis Drive Northeast, Tracyton, WA 98311

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
6272 Alexis Drive NE Available 06/15/20 4BR/2,5BA E Bremerton home in established neighborhood! - This beautiful 4BR/2.5BA home in E Bremerton will not last long!
Downstairs has your living room/dining/kitchen great room, with all appliances, lots of cabinets and countertops, and a gas fireplace. Also has your slider to the fully fenced backyard with NO MAINTENANCE!!
Double car garage and a 1/2 bath on this level as well.
All your bedrooms are upstairs, your Master with its own full bath, as well as another full hall bath and your laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Washer and dryer in property are not owner supplied appliances. Tenant can use them, but if they cease to function they will not be replaced or repaired. They will however be removed.
On city water/sewer and gas forced air heat.
$76 monthly utility fee for sewer.
Pets negotiable with additional deposit.

LCPM is only providing placement services for this owner, owner will be managing property themselves once tenants move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6272 Alexis Drive NE have any available units?
6272 Alexis Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tracyton, WA.
What amenities does 6272 Alexis Drive NE have?
Some of 6272 Alexis Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6272 Alexis Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
6272 Alexis Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6272 Alexis Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6272 Alexis Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 6272 Alexis Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 6272 Alexis Drive NE offers parking.
Does 6272 Alexis Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6272 Alexis Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6272 Alexis Drive NE have a pool?
No, 6272 Alexis Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 6272 Alexis Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 6272 Alexis Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6272 Alexis Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6272 Alexis Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6272 Alexis Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6272 Alexis Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.

