Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

6272 Alexis Drive NE Available 06/15/20 4BR/2,5BA E Bremerton home in established neighborhood! - This beautiful 4BR/2.5BA home in E Bremerton will not last long!

Downstairs has your living room/dining/kitchen great room, with all appliances, lots of cabinets and countertops, and a gas fireplace. Also has your slider to the fully fenced backyard with NO MAINTENANCE!!

Double car garage and a 1/2 bath on this level as well.

All your bedrooms are upstairs, your Master with its own full bath, as well as another full hall bath and your laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Washer and dryer in property are not owner supplied appliances. Tenant can use them, but if they cease to function they will not be replaced or repaired. They will however be removed.

On city water/sewer and gas forced air heat.

$76 monthly utility fee for sewer.

Pets negotiable with additional deposit.



LCPM is only providing placement services for this owner, owner will be managing property themselves once tenants move in.



Check out all our properties at www.lighthouse-cove.com



(RLNE3208494)