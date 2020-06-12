/
2 bedroom apartments
34 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Town and Country, WA
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Town and Country
3 Units Available
NorthStar Lodge
6614 N Cedar St, Town and Country, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1022 sqft
Leave your worries behind when you drive into this beautiful community with quiet neighborhood streets, distinctive two-story Craftsman-style architecture, and your own private garage.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Nevada - Lidgerwood
15 Units Available
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$965
1025 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ GoGo Heights Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA, offers stylish two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Nevada - Lidgerwood
37 Units Available
Prairie Hills
1718 E Lincoln Rd, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
Close to Route 2 and N Spokane Corridor. Community offers landscaped gardens, a basketball court, a pool and a playground. Attractive apartment homes with carpet, a refrigerator, a range and a dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 06:47pm
West Hills
1 Unit Available
Residence at River Run
1605 N River Ridge Blvd, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1022 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at River Run in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
North Indian Trail
5 Units Available
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1033 sqft
Beautiful apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool, gym, playground, parking and media center. Excellent location. Near Pacific Park, STCU, Foodmart, JJ's Bar and Delo's Pizza. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Peaceful Valley
19 Units Available
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
740 sqft
The Broadmoor merges timeless harmony with a great location so you can enjoy living in Spokane, WA. Our apartment community offers spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent close to work and play.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Logan
8 Units Available
Academy
1216 N Superior St, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
573 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Academy combines luxury living with an authentic historical culture of timeless love for the City of Spokane.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Cliff Cannon
19 Units Available
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1007 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cliff Cannon
1 Unit Available
1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301
1608 West 8th Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$900
770 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo South Hill - Great Location to Downtown Spokane, Interstate 90, Deaconess & Sacred Heart Hospitals and South Hill. Very nice 2 bedroom/1 bath condo on lower South Hill off of Maple Street.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nevada - Lidgerwood
1 Unit Available
211 East Hoffman Avenue
211 East Hoffman Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
Gas Fireplace, coved ceilings, classic windows, privacy blinds, mahogany doors, quality repaint Well-appointed kitchen, new countertops, new large stainless sink, new faucet, numerous cabinets, under-counter lights, refrigerator, stove The bath
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Spokane
1 Unit Available
5722 N. Assembly St.
5722 North Assembly Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
5722 N. Assembly St. Spokane, WA 99205 - This brand new unit is available for rent for the first time since its top to bottom remodel.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
165 S. Post St. Unit #204
165 South Post Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in Downtown - Located above Churchill's Restaurant, 1 block from The Steam Plant and Historic Davenport.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Five Mile Prairie
1 Unit Available
8313 N. Five Mile Rd.
8313 North Five Mile Road, Spokane County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
948 sqft
8313 N. Five Mile Rd. Available 07/21/20 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH - 5 MILE RD!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this ;newly updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in the 5 Mile area. This listing is for the home and yard only.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northtown
1 Unit Available
529 W. Providence St.
529 West Providence Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1037 sqft
529 W. Providence St. Available 07/24/20 GARLAND DISTRICT, 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home in the Garland District.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Whitman
1 Unit Available
1906 E Everett Avenue
1906 East Everett Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$875
617 sqft
Two bedrooms, one bath tri-plex for rent in NE Spokane. Carpet and vinyl plank flooring recently installed. Freshly painted throughout. Washer and Dryer hookup in the unit. Approximately 725 square feet. Water, sewer, and garbage fee of $25.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Chief Garry Park
1 Unit Available
1209 N. Cook St.
1209 North Cook Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
1209 N. Cook St. Available 05/15/20 1209 N. Cook St. - Main level triplex offering fresh and clean 2-bedroom and 1-bathroom with a wood burning fireplace. Shared fenced yard, stack washer/dryer hookups, dishwasher, range, refrigerator.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Nevada - Lidgerwood
1 Unit Available
1027 E. Courtland
1027 East Courtland Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
821 sqft
$1,200 - Two Bedroom Vintage Style Home - This 2 Bed / 1 Bath house is now on market. The character of this house includes an open layout with lot's of natural light.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Northwest Spokane
1 Unit Available
5728 N. Loma Dr.
5728 North Loma Drive, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$995
5728 N. Loma Dr. Available 06/01/20 NORTH SPOKANE - 2 BED, 1 BATH W/ 1 CAR GARAGE! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 2 bed, 1 bath house with a detached 1 car garage.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
West Central
1 Unit Available
1815 N Adams
1815 North Adams Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$850
660 sqft
North Side Rancher - This home has newer carpet and paint. The kitchen includes range and refrigerator. There are laundry hook-ups and gas/electric heating. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2185673)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Audubon - Downriver
1 Unit Available
5206 W. Hoffman Pl.
5206 West Hoffman Place, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$835
720 sqft
2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, SHADLE AREA - ONE LEVEL LIVING!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with a 1 car garage near the VA Hospital.
Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
Northtown
1 Unit Available
3522 North Cedar Street
3522 North Cedar Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Meticulously renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in LOWER LEVEL of duplex is available immediately in the desirable Garland District! Everything is brand new, paint, floors, windows, appliances, counter tops, cabinets, & the bathroom, literally
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Northtown
1 Unit Available
4128 N Atlantic
4128 North Atlantic Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4128 N Atlantic in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Moran Prairie
3 Units Available
Ashton Apartments
3630 E 51st Ave, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1052 sqft
Ashton Apartments are truly a place to call home, offering you comfort, convenience and casual sophistication.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Thorpe Westwood
5 Units Available
GoGo West
2808 S Assembly Rd, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$999
916 sqft
Comfort and convenience collide at GoGo West in Spokane, WA! Our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are ideally situated minutes from downtown Spokane, while embodying quaint, country charm. Schedule a personal tour of GoGo West today!
