Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

7909 Incline Dr SE Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom Home with Large Bonus Room! - Welcome Home. This gorgeous home has over 1,400 Square feet with 2 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths + a huge office space! You're welcomed in by the beautiful front entry and then into the spacious Living Room that leads into the Kitchen & Dining Area.



The large deck off the Kitchen overlooks beautiful Woodlands and is great for entertaining! Upstairs features Private Master Suite w/ 5 Piece bath & walk-in closet, a 2nd Bedroom and the huge bonus room/office. Close access to I-5 and 510 E, JBLM, Tanwax Park, Sunwood Lake, & Lacey Crossroads Shopping Center!



Laundry hook-ups are available in the 2-Car Garage. Please ask for the Video Tour available July 13th. Move-In is available August 1st.



leasing@fulcrumre.com

Fulcrum Real Estate



(RLNE5906125)