7924 3rd Ave SE 1

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed

2Bed/1Bath Newly Renovated Townhouse - Property Id: 322356



Newly Renovated, nearly 1000sq ft. 2 bed / 1 bath townhouse, part of a fourplex building. In the heart of Lacey, this house is close to all major stores. It's a beautiful two story unit with vaulted ceiling, brand new modern kitchen with granite countertops and subway tile backsplash. Totally renovated bathroom with new cabinets, new bathtub with tile surround and tiled floors. Fresh new paint throughout and new big windows with lots of natural light. Washer and dryer in the unit. Fully fenced font yard with backyard parking space + your own shed with 100sq ft. of storage space. Fresh new coat of paint on the outside.

Cats ok with extra security deposit and a monthly fee.

Non-smoker applicants only.

Income 3X Rent

Good Reference

No evictions

Clean Background

No Bankruptcy

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7924-3rd-ave-se-lacey-wa-unit-1/322356

Property Id 322356



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5963988)