7924 3rd Ave SE 1

Amenities
2Bed/1Bath Newly Renovated Townhouse - Property Id: 322356
Newly Renovated, nearly 1000sq ft. 2 bed / 1 bath townhouse, part of a fourplex building. In the heart of Lacey, this house is close to all major stores. It's a beautiful two story unit with vaulted ceiling, brand new modern kitchen with granite countertops and subway tile backsplash. Totally renovated bathroom with new cabinets, new bathtub with tile surround and tiled floors. Fresh new paint throughout and new big windows with lots of natural light. Washer and dryer in the unit. Fully fenced font yard with backyard parking space + your own shed with 100sq ft. of storage space. Fresh new coat of paint on the outside.
Cats ok with extra security deposit and a monthly fee.
Non-smoker applicants only.
Income 3X Rent
Good Reference
No evictions
Clean Background
No Bankruptcy
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7924-3rd-ave-se-lacey-wa-unit-1/322356
No Dogs Allowed
