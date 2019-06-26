All apartments in Summit
10011 Woodland Avenue East
10011 Woodland Avenue East

10011 Woodland Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

10011 Woodland Avenue East, Summit, WA 98373
Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Refinished Puyallup 4 Bedroom - 2 Full Bathroom Home on Half Acre! New Asphalt Driveway. Newly Painted Inside/Outside. Refinished hardwood Oak Floors, New Carpet/Pads, & Bath Vinyls. All New Black SS Kitchen Appliances & New Digital Hot Water Tank. Completely Fenced Backyard with plenty of room for a garden. Top School District, Close to Area Shopping, Easy Access to major freeways, and military bases.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10011 Woodland Avenue East have any available units?
10011 Woodland Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Summit, WA.
What amenities does 10011 Woodland Avenue East have?
Some of 10011 Woodland Avenue East's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10011 Woodland Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
10011 Woodland Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10011 Woodland Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 10011 Woodland Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 10011 Woodland Avenue East offer parking?
Yes, 10011 Woodland Avenue East offers parking.
Does 10011 Woodland Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10011 Woodland Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10011 Woodland Avenue East have a pool?
No, 10011 Woodland Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 10011 Woodland Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 10011 Woodland Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 10011 Woodland Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10011 Woodland Avenue East has units with dishwashers.
Does 10011 Woodland Avenue East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10011 Woodland Avenue East has units with air conditioning.

