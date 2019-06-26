10011 Woodland Avenue East

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly Refinished Puyallup 4 Bedroom - 2 Full Bathroom Home on Half Acre! New Asphalt Driveway. Newly Painted Inside/Outside. Refinished hardwood Oak Floors, New Carpet/Pads, & Bath Vinyls. All New Black SS Kitchen Appliances & New Digital Hot Water Tank. Completely Fenced Backyard with plenty of room for a garden. Top School District, Close to Area Shopping, Easy Access to major freeways, and military bases.

Newly Refinished Puyallup 4 Bedroom - 2 Full Bathroom Home on Half Acre! New Asphalt Driveway. Newly Painted Inside/Outside. Refinished hardwood Oak Floors, New Carpet/Pads, & Bath Vinyls. All New Black SS Kitchen Appliances & New Digital Hot Water Tank. Completely Fenced Backyard with plenty of room for a garden. Top School District, Close to Area Shopping, Easy Access to major freeways, and military bases.