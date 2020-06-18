306 High Ave B

Amenities

2 bed 2 bath duplex located in Sultan. Close to town, highway 2 and across the street from the middle school. Walking distance to parks, playground and trails. 1200 sq ft with bonus room that can be used as an office, work space or extra storage. New floors on 1st floor, large fenced backyard. Monthly rent of $1575 includes w/s/g which runs about $200 a month so really rent is $1375. Please call Zena at (206) 229-7761 to schedule a viewing. We will be showing the place starting Tuesday June 16th. Thank You.

