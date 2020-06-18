All apartments in Sultan
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

306 High Ave B

306 High Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

306 High Avenue, Sultan, WA 98294

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
playground
extra storage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
Unit B Available 07/01/20 2 bed 2 bath duplex in Sultan - Property Id: 30318

2 bed 2 bath duplex located in Sultan. Close to town, highway 2 and across the street from the middle school. Walking distance to parks, playground and trails. 1200 sq ft with bonus room that can be used as an office, work space or extra storage. New floors on 1st floor, large fenced backyard. Monthly rent of $1575 includes w/s/g which runs about $200 a month so really rent is $1375. Please call Zena at (206) 229-7761 to schedule a viewing. We will be showing the place starting Tuesday June 16th. Thank You.

Property Id 30318

(RLNE5853266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

